Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRCT   US74276L1052

PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION

(PRCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
37.45 USD   +0.24%
04:25pPROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:17pProcept Biorobotics Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pEarnings Flash (PRCT) PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS Posts Q4 Revenue $23.8M, vs. Street Est of $23.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PROCEPT BioRobotics : Investor Presentation – February 2023

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VISION: THE BPH TREATMENT OF CHOICE

FOR ALL PROSTATES

February 2023

C o p y r i g h t 2 0 2 3 P R O C E P T B i o R o b o t i c s C o r p o r a t i o n . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the expected financial results of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (the "Company"). Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it was made and are based on management's current expectations of future events, assumptions, estimates, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) the rate and degree of market acceptance of the AQUABEAM Robotic System and Aquablation therapy and descriptions of the Company's revenues, gross margin, profitability, operating expenses, or installed base growth, (ii) the establishment of consistent and favorable payment policies for Aquablation therapy, (iii) the rate of growth of the commercial sales and marketing organization and the ability to manage this anticipated growth, (iv) the impact on volumes of elective procedures performed by health care providers and hospital medical device budgets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, (v) the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in the market for treatments for benign prostatic hyperplasia, (vi) the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals and clearances to market and sell the AQUABEAM Robotic System in certain other countries, (vii) the development and protection of future innovation, (viii) dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers for components of the AQUABEAM Robotic System, and (ix) the maintenance of intellectual property rights and the ability to operate the business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we compete are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this presentation can be found in the Risk Factors section of the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 22, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed thereafter, available at www.sec.gov.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this presentation due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement or third-party data in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any

securities of the Company.

2

C o p y r i g h t 2 0 2 3 P R O C E P T B i o R o b o t i c s C o r p o r a t i o n . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

Proven Executive Leadership Team

REZA ZADNO, PhD

KEVIN WATERS

SHAM SHIBLAQ

ALALEH NOURI

President &

EVP, Chief Financial

EVP, Chief

EVP, Chief Legal

CEO

Officer

Commercial Officer

Officer

Avedro, Visiogen,

Accuray, Conceptus,

Intuitive Surgical,

Accuray, Mirion

PercuSurge, Cardiac

Conceptus, Invuity,

Technologies

Laserscope

Pathways

Analogic

(Greenlight), VISX

3

C o p y r i g h t 2 0 2 3 P R O C E P T B i o R o b o t i c s C o r p o r a t i o n . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

Aquablation Therapy:

Uniquely Positioned to Become the BPH Treatment of Choice for All Prostate Sizes and Shapes

A BPH therapy that addresses the compromise between safety and efficacy of alternative surgical interventions1,2

First-of-its-Kind Technology

  • Only automated robotic therapy for BPH
  • Robust IP portfolio with high barriers to entry

Compelling Clinical Evidence

  • Strong and growing base of clinical evidence - 100+ peer-reviewed publications
  • Only BPH technology randomized against TURP, the historical standard of care for surgical intervention

Favorable Reimbursement & KOL Support

~$20B

U.S. BPH

Surgical Market

Opportunity

  • Favorable U.S. reimbursement with coverage for 100% of eligible Medicare patients
  • Strong societal support and inclusion in clinical guidelines

Proven Commercial Strategy

  • Well-definedcustomer base and efficient sales infrastructure
  • Capital equipment with recurring disposable and service revenues

1. Gilling PJ et al. Five-year outcomes for Aquablation therapy compared to TURP: results from a double-blind, randomized trial in men with LUTS due to BPH. Can J

Urol. 2022 Feb;29(1):10960-10968.

4 2. Zorn KC, Bidair M, Trainer A, Arther A, Kramolowsky E, Desai M, et al. Aquablation therapy in large prostates (80-150 cc) for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia: WATER II 3-year trial results. BJUI Compass. 2022;3(2):130-138.

Based on company's internal estimates.

C o p y r i g h t 2 0 2 3 P R O C E P T B i o R o b o t i c s C o r p o r a t i o n . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

A Significant Men's Health Disease in the U.S.

NORMAL PROSTATE

#1

Reason men visit the urologist

1 in 2

ENLARGED PROSTATE (BPH)

Roehrborn, CG, Rosen, RC. Medical therapy options for aging men with benign prostatic hyperplasia: focus on alfuzosin 10 mg once daily. Clinical Interventions in Aging 2008:3(3).

5 Bouhadana, et al. Patient Perspectives on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery: A Focus on

Sexual Health. J Sex Med 2020;1 - 5

2014, Ortman, An Aging Nation: The Older Population in the United States

Estimated men ages 51-60 have BPH and prevalence increases over time

99%

Men with BPH say symptoms impact Quality of Life

~40M

Men in the U.S. that currently have BPH

2x

Men >65 years old in the U.S. expected to double in the next 10 years

Loughlin, K. Benign prostatic hyperplasia: epidemiology, economics and evaluation.

Can J Urol. 2015 Oct;22 Suppl 1:1-6.

C o p y r i g h t 2 0 2 3 P R O C E P T B i o R o b o t i c s

Vuichoud, C, Loughlin, K. Benign prostatic hyperplasia: epidemiology, economics and

C o r p o r a t i o n . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

evaluation. Can J Urol. 2015 Oct;22 Suppl 1:1-6.

MS Health NDTI Urology Specialty Profile, July 2012-June 2013

Disclaimer

Procept Biorobotics Corporation published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
04:25pPROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04:17pProcept Biorobotics Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:11pEarnings Flash (PRCT) PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS Posts Q4 Revenue $23.8M, vs. Street Est of $2..
MT
04:04pPROCEPT BioRobotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
GL
04:04pPROCEPT BioRobotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
GL
02/13PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference in..
GL
02/13PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference in..
AQ
01/31Truist Securities Trims Price Target on PROCEPT BioRobotics to $55 From $58, Maintains ..
MT
01/12Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on PROCEPT BioRobotics to $43 From $52, Maintains Over..
MT
01/10Procept Biorobotics : 41st Annual JPMorgan Conference
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 671 M 1 671 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 22,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 37,36 $
Average target price 51,33 $
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reza Zadno President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Waters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederic H. Moll Chairman
Barry Templin Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Thomas J. Yorkey Senior VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION-13.00%1 671
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-8.50%173 395
MEDTRONIC PLC7.42%110 940
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.44%67 253
DEXCOM, INC.-2.35%42 730
HOYA CORPORATION4.21%34 630