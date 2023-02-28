PROCEPT BioRobotics : Investor Presentation – February 2023
02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
VISION: THE BPH TREATMENT OF CHOICE
FOR ALL PROSTATES
February 2023
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the expected financial results of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (the "Company"). Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it was made and are based on management's current expectations of future events, assumptions, estimates, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) the rate and degree of market acceptance of the AQUABEAM Robotic System and Aquablation therapy and descriptions of the Company's revenues, gross margin, profitability, operating expenses, or installed base growth, (ii) the establishment of consistent and favorable payment policies for Aquablation therapy, (iii) the rate of growth of the commercial sales and marketing organization and the ability to manage this anticipated growth, (iv) the impact on volumes of elective procedures performed by health care providers and hospital medical device budgets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, (v) the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in the market for treatments for benign prostatic hyperplasia, (vi) the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals and clearances to market and sell the AQUABEAM Robotic System in certain other countries, (vii) the development and protection of future innovation, (viii) dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers for components of the AQUABEAM Robotic System, and (ix) the maintenance of intellectual property rights and the ability to operate the business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties.
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we compete are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this presentation can be found in the Risk Factors section of the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 22, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed thereafter, available at www.sec.gov.
Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this presentation due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement or third-party data in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any
securities of the Company.
2
Proven Executive Leadership Team
REZA ZADNO, PhD
KEVIN WATERS
SHAM SHIBLAQ
ALALEH NOURI
President &
EVP, Chief Financial
EVP, Chief
EVP, Chief Legal
CEO
Officer
Commercial Officer
Officer
Avedro, Visiogen,
Accuray, Conceptus,
Intuitive Surgical,
Accuray, Mirion
PercuSurge, Cardiac
Conceptus, Invuity,
Technologies
Laserscope
Pathways
Analogic
(Greenlight), VISX
3
Aquablation Therapy:
Uniquely Positioned to Become the BPH Treatment of Choice for All Prostate Sizes and Shapes
A BPH therapy that addresses the compromise between safety and efficacy of alternative surgical interventions1,2
First-of-its-Kind Technology
Only automated robotic therapy for BPH
Robust IP portfolio with high barriers to entry
Compelling Clinical Evidence
Strong and growing base of clinical evidence - 100+ peer-reviewed publications
Only BPH technology randomized against TURP, the historical standard of care for surgical intervention
Favorable Reimbursement & KOL Support
~$20B
U.S. BPH
Surgical Market
Opportunity
Favorable U.S. reimbursement with coverage for 100% of eligible Medicare patients
Strong societal support and inclusion in clinical guidelines
Proven Commercial Strategy
Well-definedcustomer base and efficient sales infrastructure
Capital equipment with recurring disposable and service revenues
1. Gilling PJ et al. Five-year outcomes for Aquablation therapy compared to TURP: results from a double-blind, randomized trial in men with LUTS due to BPH. Can J
Urol. 2022 Feb;29(1):10960-10968.
4 2. Zorn KC, Bidair M, Trainer A, Arther A, Kramolowsky E, Desai M, et al. Aquablation therapy in large prostates (80-150 cc) for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia: WATER II 3-year trial results. BJUI Compass. 2022;3(2):130-138.
Based on company's internal estimates.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)
A Significant Men's Health Disease in the U.S.
NORMAL PROSTATE
#1
Reason men visit the urologist
1 in 2
ENLARGED PROSTATE (BPH)
Roehrborn, CG, Rosen, RC. Medical therapy options for aging men with benign prostatic hyperplasia: focus on alfuzosin 10 mg once daily. Clinical Interventions in Aging 2008:3(3).
5 Bouhadana, et al. Patient Perspectives on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery: A Focus on
Sexual Health. J Sex Med 2020;1 - 5
2014, Ortman, An Aging Nation: The Older Population in the United States
Estimated men ages 51-60 have BPH and prevalence increases over time
99%
Men with BPH say symptoms impact Quality of Life
~40M
Men in the U.S. that currently have BPH
2x
Men >65 years old in the U.S. expected to double in the next 10 years
Loughlin, K. Benign prostatic hyperplasia: epidemiology, economics and evaluation.
Can J Urol. 2015 Oct;22 Suppl 1:1-6.
evaluation. Can J Urol. 2015 Oct;22 Suppl 1:1-6.
MS Health NDTI Urology Specialty Profile, July 2012-June 2013
