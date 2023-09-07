PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a surgical robotics company. The Company is focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The AquaBeam Robotic System employs a single-use disposable handpiece to deliver the Companyâs Aquablation therapy, which combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, personalized treatment planning, automated robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted and rapid removal of prostate tissue. The Company designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, (LUTS), due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience.