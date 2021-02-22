Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    PCSA

PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encode Ideas, L.P. Announces the Initiation of Research Coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

02/22/2021 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA). The full research publication is available here and available on our website at www.encodelp.com.

Encode Ideas, L.P., a healthcare focused research firm, announced today it is initiating coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA). The mission of Processa is to develop products with existing clinical evidence of efficacy for patients with unmet or underserved medical conditions who need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company uses these criteria for selection to further develop its pipeline programs to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Active clinical pipeline programs include: PCS6422 (metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer), PCS499 (ulcerative Necrobiosis Lipoidica) and PCS12852 (gastroparesis). The markets of each indication are in excess of $1 billion each.

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and investment ideas. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro / small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist.

Disclosures

Full disclosures can be found at the end of the report, page 33, and on the website under the disclosure section. The securities of the issuer discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position.This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P., nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Encode Ideas, LP has been retained by Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to provide investor awareness and research coverage. This compensation may constitute a conflict of interest as to Encode Ideas LP's ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional.

Contact

Encode Ideas, L.P.

email: ideas@encodelp.com

twitter: @encodelp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75036


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
02/18PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unr..
AQ
02/17PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces $10.2 Million Strategic Financing
AQ
01/11PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
01/11Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Vi..
GL
2020Benchmark Starts Processa Pharmaceuticals at Buy with $15 Price Target
MT
2020PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
2020Processa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
2020PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results, Provides Corpor..
AQ
2020PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results, Provides Corpor..
AQ
2020Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results, Provides Corpo..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -8,20 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,50 $
Last Close Price 10,89 $
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James H. Stanker Chief Financial Officer
R. Michael Floyd Chief Operating Officer
Wendy Guy Chief Administrative Officer
Justin W. Yorke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.65.13%115
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.56%429 052
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.89%290 373
NOVARTIS AG-5.26%199 936
PFIZER INC.-6.44%191 431
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.16%188 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ