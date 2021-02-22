Encode Ideas, L.P. Announces the Initiation of Research Coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA). The full research publication is available here and available on our website at www.encodelp.com.

Encode Ideas, L.P., a healthcare focused research firm, announced today it is initiating coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA). The mission of Processa is to develop products with existing clinical evidence of efficacy for patients with unmet or underserved medical conditions who need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company uses these criteria for selection to further develop its pipeline programs to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Active clinical pipeline programs include: PCS6422 (metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer), PCS499 (ulcerative Necrobiosis Lipoidica) and PCS12852 (gastroparesis). The markets of each indication are in excess of $1 billion each.

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and investment ideas. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro / small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist.

Full disclosures can be found at the end of the report, page 33, and on the website under the disclosure section. The securities of the issuer discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position.This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P., nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Encode Ideas, LP has been retained by Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to provide investor awareness and research coverage. This compensation may constitute a conflict of interest as to Encode Ideas LP's ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional.

