Our strategy for growth Over the last 28 years ProCook has developed its business model to offer customers high quality products at unbeatable value, delivered with outstanding multichannel service. During the year the Group further improved its excellent-rating from Trustpilot with over 110,000 5-star reviews received and was again recognised by Which? as a Recommended Provider ranking joint second in the UK by customer review score. Following a period of significant growth before and during Covid-19, the Group has gone through a period of significant change in the last two years, consolidating operations, investing for future growth, and we have now established our new Leadership Team for the next chapter after welcoming our new Ecommerce, Marketing and Commercial Directors to the team. During the months since I joined the Group, I have worked with the Board and Leadership Team to develop a refreshed strategy to drive forward our specialist proposition and unique business model with the focus, energy and pace needed to accelerate our mission to become the customers' first choice for kitchenware. Our plan will deliver sustainable and profitable growth for all of our stakeholders and we are targetting 100 retail stores, £100m, revenue and 10% operating profit margin over the medium term. This Annual Report sets out the strategic progress we've made in the last year and the activities which we will be pursuing in the years ahead, namely: Accelerate profitable 1 sales growth Expand our store network: Enabling more customers to shop in our stores by increasing physical retail coverage towards 100 profitable stores across the UK. Strengthen our product offer: Creating more reasons to shop with us by adding extended ranges and improving our seasonal and promotional campaigns, adding more inspiration and broadening our appeal.

Deliver best in class omnichannel customer service: Putting the customer first to deliver even better service and a seamless experience across in-storeand online, however our customers want to shop with us. Grow brand awareness and customer engagement: Helping more customers discover ProCook for the first time, and encouraging more existing customers to shop with us again by adding more personality and personalisation. Improve operating 2 efficiency Supply Chain Transformation: Transforming our supply chain to better serve our retail stores and customers, by increasing delivery frequency, reducing out of stocks and improving availability whilst operating at a lower cost. Resilient and scalable Technology solutions: Developing and evolving our technology solutions and capabilities to support greater operational efficiency while improving ease of use for our customers and colleagues. Create an even better 3 place to work Developing our teams and our leadership capabilities: Enhancing our service and product training for all customer-facing colleagues to further improve customer experience and focusing on our leadership development to ensure we deliver on our accelerated growth ambition. Building a high performance culture: Adding greater pace and urgency into our ways of working to ensure our people are focused on the right priorities and deliver effectively together as one team. 4 Being a force for good Reducing our environmental footprint: Continuing the great work that has already been achieved to help