(Alliance News) - ProCook Group PLC on Monday said its founder will step down as chief executive officer next month, slightly earlier than originally planned, replaced by a senior executive from US retailer Walmart Inc.

Lee Tappenden, who was CEO of Walmart Canada, will join ProCook on September 18. Daniel O'Neill, who founded ProCook more than 27 years ago, then will move to non-executive director. The move was first announced early last month, when Tappenden was expected to join in early October.

Tappenden joined Walmart in 1996 at Asda, the UK supermarket chain that Walmart owned at the time. He later moved to the US and Japan for Walmart and then to Canada. He currently is president of Amyris International, part of Nasdaq-listed synthetic biology company Amyris Inc.

ProCook shares were untraded at 22.96 pence on Monday morning in London. They are down 43% in the past 12 months. In late June, ProCook revealed that had swung to loss in the financial year that ended April 2, amid a downturn in revenue.

