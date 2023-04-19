Advanced search
PROCOOK GROUP PLC

2023-04-19
27.00 GBX   -11.18%
07:34aProCook shares down as quarterly revenue decreases
AN
07:16aStocks falter on US hike expectations and UK CPI
AN
05:05aFTSE 100 Falls as UK Inflation Data Supports Another BOE Hike
DJ
ProCook shares down as quarterly revenue decreases

04/19/2023 | 07:34am EDT
ProCook Group PLC - Gloucester-based kitchenware retailer - Posts revenue of GBP12.6 million for the fourth quarter ended on April 2, down 9.7% from GBP14.0 million the year before, reflecting "ongoing uncertainty in the consumer backdrop and driven primarily by a reduction in Ecommerce revenue", Procook explains. Ecommerce revenue for the quarter is GBP4.9 million, down 21% from GBP6.2 million a year earlier. Revenue for the full year amounts to GBP62.3 million, down 9.9% from GBP69.2 million. Looking ahead, expects financial 2023 underlying pretax profit to be breakeven, in line with previous guidance.

Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Neill says: "The last year has been very difficult for consumers as real disposable incomes have fallen, which is reflected in our softer sales performance against our significant growth and market outperformance last year. While we expect trading conditions to remain challenging and unpredictable, we continue to grow our customer base by attracting new customers to the brand and remain confident in our value-for-money, specialist offer."

Current stock price: 27.00 pence each, down 11% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 79%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 60,5 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net income 2023 -3,30 M -4,10 M -4,10 M
Net Debt 2023 29,4 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -10,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 33,1 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart PROCOOK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ProCook Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCOOK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,40 GBX
Average target price 53,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 74,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Patrick O'Neill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Walden Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brian Gregory Hodder Chairman
David Anthony Stead Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Luke Kingsnorth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCOOK GROUP PLC8.57%41
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.9.61%56 618
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-3.84%30 371
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION5.79%7 594
SEB S.A.35.97%6 423
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.9.16%6 318
