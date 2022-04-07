Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Procore Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCOR   US74275K1088

PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(PCOR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
55.78 USD   -4.84%
08:15aProcore Announces Integration of Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator to Drive Sustainability Across the Construction Industry Globally
BU
04/04Procore Chosen by Kier to Provide Construction Management Software
MT
04/04Kier Invests in Procore to Support Its Digital-first Ambitions
BU
Procore Announces Integration of Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator to Drive Sustainability Across the Construction Industry Globally

04/07/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced a new integration with Building Transparency, a nonprofit organization with the mission to enable broad and swift action to address the construction industry’s role in climate change. The integration enables Procore users to leverage the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) in an effort to drive sustainability across the global construction industry.

Between 2015 and 2050 worldwide, two trillion square feet of buildings are expected to be built or renovated, and the World Green Building Council estimates that construction materials account for approximately 11 percent of global carbon emissions. In order to address Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainable building practices, the EC3 tool is a free database that calculates the embodied carbon emissions associated with design and material procurement, ultimately helping specialty contractors, general contractors and owners reduce embodied carbon emissions in construction. The EC3 calculator was co-conceived and developed by Skanska and C Change Labs; it was jointly seed-funded by Skanska and Microsoft.

The EC3 integration provides Procore users the opportunity to reduce construction waste and rework, accounting for nearly $500 billion annually across the globe according to the 2018 FMI Report. By giving construction professionals the tools to benchmark and assess their carbon footprint, the tool actively helps companies realize their sustainability targets and reduce carbon emissions.

“We are thrilled to provide our customers around the globe access to the Embodied Carbon in Construction (EC3) tool,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “As a dedicated partner to the construction industry, it is our responsibility to support the growing need for sustainable building. Our partnership with Building Transparency and the new EC3 integration reinforces our vision of improving the lives of everyone in construction and the communities we serve.”

“Our partnership with Procore is a great step forward in educating our industry on the importance of reducing embodied carbon emissions and the tools already available to do so,” said Stacy Smedley, Executive Director of Building Transparency. “EC3 enables the industry to measure and understand the carbon footprint of their projects and set reduction targets to begin to address our collective impact on climate change.”

To learn more about how Procore is partnering with Building Transparency to support greener construction practices, register for Procore’s global Innovation Summit taking place April 19.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

PROCORE-IR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 663 M - -
Net income 2022 -291 M - -
Net cash 2022 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -28,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 477 M 7 477 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 8,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 885
Free-Float 88,2%
Procore Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 55,78 $
Average target price 93,00 $
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig F. Courtemanche Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven C. Zahm Co-President & Chief Culture Officer
Paul Lyandres Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sam Crigman Vice President-Engineering
Ani Abrahamian Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.25%7 477
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.95%2 245 311
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.74%72 741
SEA LIMITED-46.01%67 865
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-15.81%63 425
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.85%49 734