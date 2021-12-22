Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Procore Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCOR   US74275K1088

PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(PCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Procore Appoints Microsoft Executive Erin Chapple to Board of Directors

12/22/2021 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Azure Executive will Advise on Procore’s Platform Strategy

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the appointment of Erin Chapple to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005166/en/

Microsoft Executive Erin Chapple appointed to Procore Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Microsoft Executive Erin Chapple appointed to Procore Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chapple serves at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as the Corporate Vice President of Azure Core, a public cloud computing platform. She has held this position since March 2021 and has been with Microsoft for more than two decades. In her current role, Chapple delivers globally available compute, storage, networking and management services that power the world’s workloads from traditional to cloud-native applications.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin Chapple to Procore’s Board of Directors as we continue to strengthen our construction platform and deliver against our strategic roadmap,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore Founder, President and CEO. “Erin is a strong technology leader with extensive experience in delivering leading-edge solutions that power the world. Her unique insights will be crucial as we continue to enhance our architecture and product strategy, to ultimately connect everyone in construction on our global platform.”

“Procore is leading the transformation of construction, one of the oldest, largest, and least digitized industries in the world, through modern product offerings designed to better manage risk and accelerate growth,” said Chapple. “I look forward to helping Procore tackle the construction industry’s challenges, and contributing to an innovative platform that enables better collaboration.”

Prior to serving in her current role, Chapple was the Corporate Vice President of the Operating Systems team that is responsible for the technology at the foundation of all Windows-based products. She joined Microsoft in 1998 as a Program Manager on the Small Business Server, and since then, has contributed to more than 15 operating system releases in various leadership positions. Chapple is also one of the Executive Sponsors of the Microsoft Women’s Employee Resource Group, and is known for her advocacy and support of women in technology.

More information about Procore’s Board of Directors can be found here.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada, and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

PROCORE-IR


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:07pProcore Appoints Microsoft Executive Erin Chapple to Board of Directors
BU
12/20INSIDER SELL : Procore Technologies
MT
12/20PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.(NYSE : PCOR) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
12/09Procore and The Associated General Contractors of California Launch One-of-a-Kind Cultu..
BU
12/08INSIDER SELL : Procore Technologies
MT
12/07Cape Group Expands its Years-Long Relationship with Procore Technologies, Inc
CI
11/29INSIDER SELL : Procore Technologies
MT
11/16INSIDER SELL : Procore Technologies
MT
11/16Certain Restricted stock units of Procore Technologies, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up A..
CI
11/16Certain Options of Procore Technologies, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 507 M - -
Net income 2021 -277 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 465 M 10 465 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 920
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Procore Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 79,27 $
Average target price 114,30 $
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig F. Courtemanche Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven C. Zahm Co-President & Chief Culture Officer
Paul Lyandres Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sam Crigman Chief Technology Officer
William John Griffith Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%10 465
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.15%2 457 287
SEA LIMITED14.51%126 416
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.75%96 205
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE54.80%76 235
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.88%59 426