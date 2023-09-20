2023 Investor Day
Chicago, IL | September 20, 2023
Welcome
Agenda
Wednesday, September 20 | 9:00am - 12:00pm CST
9:00a - 9:05a
Opening Remarks
Matthew Puljiz - VP, Finance
Vivian Barnett - Senior Manager of Investor Relations
9:05a - 9:25a
Deep Dive #1: Construction Industry Dynamics
Tooey Courtemanche - Founder, President, & CEO
9:25a - 10:10a
Deep Dive #2: Platform & Product
Steve Davis - President, Product & Technology
Wyatt Jenkins - Chief Product Officer
Geoff Lewis - VP, Product Management
10:10a - 10:30a
Deep Dive #3: Fintech Update
Paul Lyandres - President of Fintech
10:30a - 10:50a
Deep Dive #4: Financial Philosophy
Howard Fu - CFO & Treasurer
10:50a - 11:05a
Break
11:05a - 12:00p
Executive Q&A
Tooey Courtemanche - Founder, President, & CEO
Howard Fu - CFO & Treasurer
Matthew Puljiz - VP, Finance
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Procore Technologies, Inc. ("Procore") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, and may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Procore's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions.
Procore has based the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Procore believes may affect its business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from Procore's current expectations, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding our financial performance (including revenues, expenses, and margins, and our ability to achieve or maintain future profitability), our ability to effectively manage our growth, anticipated performance, trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the market in which we operate or anticipate entering into, economic and industry trends (in particular, the rate of adoption of construction management software and digitization of the construction industry, inflation, and challenging geopolitical conditions), our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of increased competition in our markets and our ability to compete effectively, our estimated total addressable market, and as set forth in Procore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and further described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on Procore's forward-looking statements. Procore assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist or change after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies or to third-party expectations, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Appendix for a reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
The logos and trademarks in this presentation are the property of their respective owners and are used for reference purposes only.
- INVESTOR DAY 2023
Deep Dive #1:
Construction
Industry
Dynamics
Tooey Courtemanche
Founder, President, & CEO
The Construction Industry Is Massive …
$11T
global construction
spend in 2020
13%
of global GDP
in 2017
7%
of global workforce
in 2017
2.5Tft²
est. square footage of new construction in the next 40 years
$15T
est. global construction
spend in 2030
Source: Oxford Economics: Future of Construction (September 2021) | McKinsey Global Institute: Reinventing Construction (February 2017) | UN Environment: Global Status Report (2017).
