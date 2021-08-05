Procore Technologies : Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue Accelerates to 27% Year-Over-Year Growth

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Procore delivered record results in our first quarter as a public company,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder, President and CEO of Procore. “Our performance is a testament to our dedication to the construction industry, and the trust it has in us as a partner. Our commitment to this industry has always been, and will remain, core to who we are as we continue pursuing our vision of improving the lives of everyone in construction.”

“We are pleased with our performance in Q2 as we saw growth across all aspects of the business,” said Paul Lyandres, CFO of Procore. “We continued to expand our customer base, enter new international markets, and further invest in our products and platform, delivering incremental value to our customers.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $122.8 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 79% and non-GAAP gross margin was 84%.

GAAP operating margin was (121%) and non-GAAP operating margin was (4%).

Operating cash outflow for the second quarter was $3.1 million.

Successfully completed our initial public offering on May 24, 2021, selling 10.41 million shares at $67 per share and raising total proceeds of $665.1 million net of underwriting discounts and commissions.

Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:

Added 481 net new customers in the second quarter, ending with a total of 11,149 customers.

Announced product enhancements to our Financial Management portfolio.

Announced an enhanced Preconstruction solution during Procore’s Innovation Summit.

Awarded top honors for five key categories in the G2 2021 Summer Report.

Announced our expansion to both Singapore and the U.A.E.

Acquired INDUS.AI, an artificial intelligence-powered analytics platform.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook:

Procore is providing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021:

Third Quarter 2021 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $125 million to $127 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of (7%) to (8%).

Full Year 2021 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $496 million to $499 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of (6%) to (7%).



A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Procore’s future GAAP financial results.

Quarterly Conference Call

Procore Technologies, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time, on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A live audio webcast will be accessible on Procore's investor relations website at http://investors.procore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements Procore makes in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” "outlook", “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions.

Procore intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Procore and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected performance of Procore’s business and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Procore has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Procore believes may affect its business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from Procore’s current expectations. You should not place undue reliance on Procore’s forward-looking statements. Procore assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist or change after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Procore believes that the use of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are defined as gross profit and gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology intangible assets, and employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as GAAP loss from operations and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions. Non-GAAP operating margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP income (loss) from operations by total revenue.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses, Procore believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allow for meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. The expense related to amortization of acquired intangible assets is dependent upon estimates and assumptions, which can vary significantly and are unique to each asset acquired; therefore, Procore believes non-GAAP measures that adjust for the amortization of acquired intangible assets provide investors a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on restricted stock unit settlements, option exercises, related stock price, and other factors that are beyond Procore’s control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of its business and making operating plans, Procore does not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, the company places a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution than the accounting charges associated with such grants). Procore believes it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of its core business and to facilitate comparison of its results period-over-period and to those of peer companies. All of these non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Procore's own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to information provided by other companies in Procore's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Procore's reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Procore's business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Procore's business.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenue $ 96,553 $ 122,790 $ 188,890 $ 236,728 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3) 17,069 25,493 34,526 45,852 Gross profit 79,484 97,297 154,364 190,876 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3) 42,638 99,905 90,700 153,870 Research and development (1)(2)(3) 26,518 88,627 54,751 123,172 General and administrative (1)(3) 13,467 57,827 29,450 75,754 Total operating expenses 82,623 246,359 174,901 352,796 Loss from operations (3,139 ) (149,062 ) (20,537 ) (161,920 ) Interest expense, net (538 ) (576 ) (920 ) (1,138 ) Change in fair value of Series I redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability (10,605 ) — (10,605 ) — Other income (expense), net 741 (44 ) (477 ) (227 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (13,541 ) (149,682 ) (32,539 ) (163,285 ) Provision for income taxes 208 37 244 166 Net loss $ (13,749 ) $ (149,719 ) $ (32,783 ) $ (163,451 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (2.04 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (3.11 ) Weighted-average shares used in

computing net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders, basic and diluted 27,346,530 73,539,568 26,893,572 52,564,840

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 268 $ 4,918 $ 535 $ 6,079 Sales and marketing 3,115 42,855 5,234 46,107 Research and development 1,912 51,317 3,849 54,563 General and administrative 1,331 38,353 2,708 40,997 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,626 $ 137,443 $ 12,326 $ 147,746

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 761 $ 1,086 $ 1,522 $ 2,172 Sales and marketing 404 466 808 945 Research and development 183 680 305 863 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 1,348 $ 2,232 $ 2,635 $ 3,980

(3) Includes employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ — $ 330 $ — $ 334 Sales and marketing 7 1,215 76 1,357 Research and development 20 1,748 35 1,822 General and administrative 25 635 27 715 Total employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions $ 52 $ 3,928 $ 138 $ 4,228

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (in thousands) December 31,

2020 June 30,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 379,907 $ 1,060,512 Accounts receivable, net 77,692 66,782 Contract cost asset, current 13,598 15,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,772 23,243 Total current assets 487,969 1,165,861 Capitalized software development costs, net 18,538 18,946 Property and equipment, net 30,252 31,470 Right of use assets - finance leases 42,108 40,770 Right of use assets - operating leases 49,756 46,094 Contract cost asset, non-current 19,454 22,749 Intangibles, net 33,241 43,935 Goodwill 125,966 137,335 Restricted cash, non-current 3,104 3,104 Other assets 10,379 7,883 Total assets $ 820,767 $ 1,518,147 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,012 $ 6,513 Accrued expenses 28,492 42,964 Deferred revenue, current 213,438 226,151 Other current liabilities 10,768 11,953 Total current liabilities 261,710 287,581 Deferred revenue, non-current 6,373 4,612 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 48,835 48,003 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 46,558 43,601 Other liabilities, non-current 1,919 7,688 Total liabilities 365,395 391,485 Redeemable convertible preferred stock 727,474 — Stockholders’ (deficit) equity Common stock 3 13 Additional paid-in capital 124,755 1,687,184 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 187 (37 ) Accumulated deficit (397,047 ) (560,498 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (272,102 ) 1,126,662 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 820,767 $ 1,518,147

Remaining performance obligation:

The remaining performance obligation was $478.4 million as of June 30, 2021, approximately 72% of which is expected to be recognized as revenue within 12 months. The remaining performance obligation was $379.3 million as of June 30, 2020, approximately 71% of which was expected to be recognized as revenue within 12 months.

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2021 2020 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (13,749 ) $ (149,719 ) $ (32,783 ) $ (163,451 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation 6,626 137,443 12,326 147,746 Depreciation and amortization 6,405 7,819 12,397 15,120 Change in fair value of Series I redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability 10,605 — 10,605 — Abandonment of long-lived assets 658 — 966 554 Noncash lease expense 1,601 1,869 3,150 3,735 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss, net (1,392 ) 86 (370 ) 691 Deferred income taxes — (72 ) — (99 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business combinations Accounts receivable (10,138 ) (9,610 ) 6,484 11,113 Deferred contract cost assets 634 (3,500 ) 796 (5,062 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,449 (1,122 ) (123 ) (5,723 ) Accounts payable (1,850 ) 608 (88 ) (2,908 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 730 9,420 (11,498 ) 14,535 Deferred revenue (5,664 ) 4,206 (776 ) 10,845 Operating lease liabilities (1,513 ) (557 ) (2,046 ) (1,929 ) Net cash flow (used in) provided by operating activities (5,598 ) (3,129 ) (960 ) 25,167 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,051 ) (1,801 ) (5,311 ) (4,194 ) Capitalized software development costs (2,961 ) (3,523 ) (6,930 ) (5,716 ) Strategic investments — (3,450 ) — (3,450 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (19,982 ) (3,325 ) (19,982 ) Net cash flow used in investing activities (5,012 ) (28,756 ) (15,566 ) (33,342 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 4,942 — 157,942 — Proceeds from issuance of Series I redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant — — 11,923 — Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting commissions and discounts — 665,129 — 665,129 Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,332 17,499 10,059 29,126 Payment of debt issuance costs (61 ) — (80 ) — Payments of deferred offering costs (640 ) (2,987 ) (2,216 ) (3,527 ) Payment of deferred business acquisition consideration — (475 ) — (475 ) Principal payments under finance lease agreements, net of proceeds from lease incentives (387 ) (428 ) (658 ) (742 ) Net cash flow provided by financing activities 8,186 678,738 176,970 689,511 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,424 ) 646,853 160,444 681,336 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,404 (102 ) 336 (731 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 283,628 417,107 121,828 383,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 282,608 $ 1,063,858 $ 282,608 $ 1,063,858

Procore Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 96,553 $ 122,790 $ 188,890 $ 236,728 Gross profit 79,484 97,297 154,364 190,876 Stock-based compensation expense 268 4,918 535 6,079 Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 761 1,086 1,522 2,172 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions — 330 — 334 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 80,513 $ 103,631 $ 156,421 $ 199,461 Gross margin 82 % 79 % 82 % 81 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 % 84 % 83 % 84 %

Reconciliation of loss from operations and operating margin to non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP operating margin: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 96,553 $ 122,790 $ 188,890 $ 236,728 Loss from operations (3,139 ) (149,062 ) (20,537 ) (161,920 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,626 137,443 12,326 147,746 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,348 2,232 2,635 3,980 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 52 3,928 138 4,228 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 4,887 $ (5,459 ) $ (5,438 ) $ (5,966 ) Operating margin (3 %) (121 %) (11 %) (68 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 5 % (4 %) (3 %) (3 %)

