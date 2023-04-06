Advanced search
    PCOR   US74275K1088

PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(PCOR)
02:57:03 2023-04-06 pm EDT
54.59 USD   -0.77%
Procore Technologies : Launches Digital Transformation Program with the Philippine Constructors Association to Upskill Local Construction Workforce

04/06/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
To kickstart the PCA Digital Transformation Program, PCA identified nine individuals from its partners and member firms who will first be trained by a Procore strategic product consultant on the Procore platform. Following the training, these selected PCA members will then be qualified to serve as trainers that will lead technical workshops for the rest of the PCA members.

PCA members will receive complimentary access to the Procore account, and will undergo technical workshops on project management, quality and safety and more. Upon concluding the workshops, the members will complete online certification courses which validate their knowledge and expertise in using the Procore construction management platform.

"Globally, the construction industry is facing a skilled workforce shortage that cannot be solved overnight. The Philippines' construction industry is therefore undergoing a rapid digital transformation push to address this challenge, by enhancing the productivity and upskilling our current workforce to ensure they stay relevant and competitive in the global arena. We are thrilled to be partnering with Procore to help future-proof our local construction industry, and be a frontrunner in the digital era," said Barry Paulino, Executive Director, PCA.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry-for the developer, the main contractor, and the subcontractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

About PCA

The Philippine Constructors Association (PCA), is the oldest trade organization in the country. The PCA has been at the forefront of the continued development of the construction industry, domestic and overseas. Though apolitical in stance, the PCA has continued to be a true partner in nation building with the Philippine Government. It serves as the voice of the Philippine construction industry and the guardian of construction professional integrity.

Since its founding, the Philippine Constructors Association, Inc. has grown from a small group of individuals in the construction business to having more than 1,500 members nationwide, undertaking 80% of government infrastructure projects.

Members of the Association are composed of engineering, building, trade and specialty contractors duly accredited by the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) , including construction materials and equipment suppliers and distinguished personalities of the construction industry and other allied organizations

Disclaimer

Procore Technologies Inc. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 18:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
