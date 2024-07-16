Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
04:37:22 2024-07-16 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
8.57
EUR
+0.12%
-4.43%
+6.42%
DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christoph Beeck, buy
July 16, 2024 at 04:32 am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.07.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name:
Christoph Last name(s):
Beeck 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
DE0006223407
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 8.96 EUR
3590.27 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 8.9600 EUR
3590.2700 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
ProCredit Holding AG
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany Internet:
www.procredit-holding.com
End of News
EQS News Service
92957 16.07.2024 CET/CEST
ProCredit Holding AG is a Germany-based company, formerly known as ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA, and is primarily engaged in the financial services industry. The activities of the ProCredit group comprise the financing of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and direct banking for private clients. The Company provides provision of equity and debt financing, strategic guidance and supervision, ensuring that all ProCredit institutions have appropriate organisational structures and procedures in place, and that they apply appropriate standards for risk management and the prevention of money laundering, fraud and the financing of terrorism. It sets the overall policy guidelines and standards regarding all key areas of banking operations and involved in staff management and training. The Company offers development and delivery of curricula at the central ProCredit Academy in Fuerth. It operates in South Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe, South America and Germany.
Last Close Price
8.56
EUR
Average target price
17.43
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+103.66% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
