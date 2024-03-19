ProCredit Holding AG: Supervisory Board resolves on the extension of the appointment of Hubert Spechtenhauser as chair of the Management Board by a further year
Frankfurt am Main, 19 March 2024 - The Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG resolved today to extend the appointment of Hubert Spechtenhauser as member and chairperson of the Management Board by a further year until end-February 2026.
Mr. Spechtenhauser accepted such appointment.
ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest GmbH and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co KG (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: https://www.procredit-holding.com/
ProCredit Holding AG is a Germany-based company, formerly known as ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA, and is primarily engaged in the financial services industry. The activities of the ProCredit group comprise the financing of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and direct banking for private clients. The Company provides provision of equity and debt financing, strategic guidance and supervision, ensuring that all ProCredit institutions have appropriate organisational structures and procedures in place, and that they apply appropriate standards for risk management and the prevention of money laundering, fraud and the financing of terrorism. It sets the overall policy guidelines and standards regarding all key areas of banking operations and involved in staff management and training. The Company offers development and delivery of curricula at the central ProCredit Academy in Fuerth. It operates in South Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe, South America and Germany.