QUARTERLY REPORT AS OF 31 MARCH 2024

Quarterly report | Fundamental information about the group 3 FUNDAMENTAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE GROUP Our strategy The activities of the ProCredit group comprise the financing of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and direct banking for private clients. We operate in South Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe, South America and Germany. The superordinated company of the group is ProCredit Holding, based in Frankfurt am Main. Through our business activities we aim to sustainably provide a return on investment for our shareholders while making a contribution to economic, social and ecological development. Our business strategy is based on long-term relationships with our clients and staff as well as a conservative approach to risk. The group does not engage in speculative lines of business. We aim to be the "Hausbank" for our clients, and thus to be their first point of contact for financial matters. Our SME clients typically have financing needs ranging from EUR 100 thousand to the single-digit millions. As specialists in financing SMEs, we understand the particular challenges these clients face and the specific needs they have, often going well beyond just loans. We offer banking services in terms of financing, account operations, payments and deposit business, and we also support our clients in their long-term investment projects. In addition, we offer efficient solutions for trade finance business and international payments through our network of banks. In addition to serving SMEs, we also pursue a direct banking strategy for private clients. As a general rule, we interact with our private customers via digital channels, offering them a full range of online services combined with personal customer care. With our direct services, we aim to stand out from other providers in our markets in terms of convenience, security and transparency. Accountability is part of our culture. An integral part of the business strategy is our aim to have the smallest possible impact on the environment and to pro-actively bring about a shift in thinking, with greater focus on sustainability. Environmental awareness, consideration of the impact of our actions on the environment and understanding climate change impacts have always been highly relevant to the ProCredit group and its clients. We coordinate our actions using a comprehensive environmental management system and we aim to promote sustainable development in all forms. Our environmental management system encompasses both internal and external dimensions, enabling us to manage the impact of our own business activities, and that of our customers, on the environment. Internal measures include controlling and reducing the environmental footprint of the individual ProCredit institutions. Key external aspects of environmental management are the strict application of our Exclusion List in lending business and, as part of the credit risk assessment, an annual review of sustainability factors regarding the impact of our client's operations on the environment and society. We believe that our banks can make an important contribution with these measures by promoting sustainable economic development in our countries of operation through green investment projects, particularly in the areas of energy efficiency and renewable energies, and through green investments in waste management or organic agriculture.

Quarterly report | Report on the economic position 4 REPORT ON THE ECONOMIC POSITION Course of business operations Our business performance was positive in the first three months of the year, particularly with regard to the very good financial results and growth figures. Our banks are able to report almost exclusively positive financial figures, helping to achieve a return on equity of 13.4% at the end of the first quarter, which continues to underscore our medium-term ambitions. Almost all of the banks were able to record good growth figures for loans and deposits. The loan portfolio in Ukraine is an exception here due to the ongoing armed conflict, as we are restricting new lending business primarily to our existing customers outside the conflict zone. in EUR m Statement of Financial Position 31.3.2024 31.12.2023 Change Loan portfolio 6,413.8 6,226.5 187.3 Deposits 7,454.6 7,254.2 200.4 Statement of Profit or Loss 1.1.-31.3.2024 1.1.-31.3.2023 Change Net interest income 90.1 75.4 14.6 Net fee and commission income 14.1 14.0 0.1 Operating income 107.2 93.7 13.4 Personnel and administrative expenses 66.1 55.9 10.2 Loss allowance 0.3 1.9 -1.6 Profit of the period 33.5 29.5 4.1 Key performance indicators 1.1.-31.3.2024 1.1.-31.3.2023 Change Change in loan portfolio 3.0% -0.8% 3.8 pp Cost-income ratio 61.7% 59.7% 2.1 pp Return on equity (annualised) 13.4% 13.3% 0.1 pp 31.3.2024 31.12.2023 Change Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 14.0% 14.3% -0.3 pp Additional indicators 31.3.2024 31.12.2023 Change Deposits to loan portfolio 116.2% 116.5% -0.3 pp Net interest margin (annualised) 3.7% 3.6% 0.0 pp Cost of risk (annualised) 2 bp 25 bp -23 bp Share of defaulted loans 2.6% 2.7% -0.1 pp Stage 3 loans coverage ratio 57.8% 57.6% 0.1 pp Green loan portfolio 1,281.2 1,268.3 1.0% Assets As of 31 March 2024, total assets had increased by EUR 207.9 million, or 2.1%, compared to year-end 2023. This is mainly due to additional loans and advances to customers (+EUR 187.5 million), loans and advances to banks (+EUR 121.6 million) and investment securities (+EUR 63.0 million).

Quarterly report | Report on the economic position 5 Volume (in EUR m) 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 31.12.2020 31.12.2021 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 31.03.2024 < EUR 100,000 EUR 100,001 to 250,000 EUR 250,001 to 750,000 EUR 750,001 to 1,500,000 > EUR 1,500,000 Loan portfolio development, by loan volume Liabilities and equity The total portfolio of our liabilities increased by EUR 170.2 million since the beginning of the year, mainly due to the positive development of deposits. Customer deposits are also the most important source of funding for our group. The total increase in deposits of EUR 200.4 million, or 2.8%, was mainly generated by additional term deposits from business and private clients. The deposit-to-loan ratio declined slightly by 0.3 percentage points from year-end 2023 to 116.2%.

Quarterly report | Report on the economic position 6 Volume (in EUR m) Deposits to loan portfolio (in %) 8,000 140% 7,000 120% 6,000 100% 5,000 80% 4,000 60% 3,000 40% 2,000 20% 1,000 0 0% 31.12.2020 31.12.2021 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 31.03.2024 Sight deposits Savings deposits Term deposits Deposits to loan portfolio Deposit development We had a solid liquidity position at all times during the reporting period. At the end of the first quarter of 2024, the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 193.0% (as of 31 December 2023: 177.9%). The structural liquidity ratio (NSFR) was 156.0% (as of 31 December 2023: 158.1%). Equity increased by EUR 37.7 million compared to year-end 2023, mainly on the basis of the current consolidated result. The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1 fully loaded) is 14.0% at 31 March 2024, down 0.3 percentage points from the year-end 2023 level. The group's capitalisation continues to be very solid. Result of operations The results in the first three months of 2024 were positive. Our consolidated result of EUR 33.5 million corresponds to a return on equity of 13.4% and is higher than our result for the same period last year. This reflects the steady development of our banks, as characterised by loan portfolios that are generally showing growth, rising net interest income and net fee and commission income, and improved return on equity and cost-income ratios, all of which highlights the group's strong earning potential. Our net interest income showed an increase of EUR 14.6 million or 19.4% over the previous year's period. Interest income rose by EUR 28.1 million, while interest expenses grew by EUR 13.5 million. The growth in interest income is due both to key interest rate increases, which had an impact on our loan portfolio and also led on average to higher interest rates on central bank balances and bonds, and to the growth of our loan

Quarterly report | Report on the economic position 7 portfolio. The rise in interest expenses is mainly attributable to higher interest rates on savings and term deposits for business and private clients. The net interest margin was 3.7%, slightly above the 3.6% reported at year-end. Net fee and commission income remained stable at EUR 14.1 million, with a EUR 1.7 million increase in fee and commission income being offset by a roughly equal rise in fee and commission expenses. At EUR 6.6 million, the result from foreign exchange transactions also remained at the same level as in the previous year's period. The net other operating result fell by EUR 2.5 million, mainly due to lower income from disposals. Overall, we were able to report an increase of EUR 13.4 million or 14.3% in operating income. Personnel and administrative expenses grew by EUR 10.2 million or 18.3%. An increase in the number of employees and average salaries, additional personnel expenses, higher IT expenses in line with our IT strategy and additional tax expenses were the main drivers here. Personnel expenses rose by EUR 4.6 million or 16.7%, while administrative expenses increased by EUR 5.6 million or 19.7%. Overall, the group's profit before tax and loss allowances increased by EUR 3.2 million or 8.5% to EUR 41.0 million. Our cost-income ratio increased by 2.1 percentage points to 61.7%. Loss allowances declined by EUR 1.6 million to a total of EUR 0.3 million. This corresponds to a cost of risk of 2 basis points, which is significantly lower than the previous year's level (25 basis points). Overall, our consolidated result increased by EUR 4.1 million compared to the same period in the previous year up to EUR 33.5 million, in particular due to higher net interest income; this corresponds to a return on equity of 13.4%. The share of defaulted loans increased slightly compared to year-end 2023, rising by 0.1 percentage points to 2.6%. The Stage 3 loans coverage ratio remained largely stable at 57.8%. The financial position and financial performance of the group are solid and the business development is positive. The group as a whole and each individual institution in the group remained at all times in full compliance with all financial commitments. Segment overview The profit of the period in our geographic segments South Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe, South America and Germany will be discussed below. in '000 EUR 1.1.-31.3.2024 1.1.-31.3.2023 South Eastern Europe 28,673 22,643 Eastern Europe 11,599 10,598 South America - 1,134 273 Germany* - 5,600 - 4,050 Profit of the period 33,538 29,463 * Segment Germany includes consolidation effects

Quarterly report | Report on the economic position 8 South Eastern Europe in EUR m Statement of Financial Position 31.3.2024 31.12.2023 Change Loan portfolio 4,816.2 4,626.3 189.8 Deposits 5,447.5 5,327.0 120.6 Statement of Profit or Loss 1.1.-31.3.2024 1.1.-31.3.2023 Change Net interest income 59.4 47.3 12.0 Net fee and commission income 9.0 8.7 0.2 Operating income 71.0 58.3 12.8 Personnel and administrative expenses 39.1 32.1 7.1 Loss allowance -0.7 0.5 -1.3 Profit of the period 28.7 22.6 6.0 Key performance indicators 1.1.-31.3.2024 1.1.-31.3.2023 Change Change in loan portfolio 4.1% -0.1% 4.2 pp Cost-income ratio 55.1% 55.0% 0.1 pp Return on equity (annualised) 16.3% 13.7% 2.6 pp Additional indicators 31.3.2024 31.12.2023 Change Deposits to loan portfolio 113.1% 115.1% -2.0 pp Net interest margin (annualised) 3.4% 3.3% 0.1 pp Cost of risk (annualised) -6 bp 27 bp -33 bp Share of defaulted loans 1.8% 1.8% 0.0 pp Stage 3 loans coverage ratio 55.3 % 55.8 % -0.5 pp Green loan portfolio 1,040.4 1,021.6 1.8 % Loan portfolio and deposits are presented without intercompany transactions. South Eastern Europe is the group's largest segment. The segment's loan portfolio increased by EUR 189.8 million or 4.1% to a total of EUR 4.8 billion. All of our banks achieved growth in this area, with particularly strong contributions from the institutions in Kosovo, Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The green loan portfolio grew by 1.8%, with above-average growth at our banks in Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Romania and Bulgaria. The share of defaulted loans remained stable at 1.8%, and the Stage 3 loans coverage ratio declined slightly by 0.5 percentage points from the end of the previous year to a total of 55.3%. Deposits increased by EUR 120.6 million or 2.3%, with particularly strong growth rates at our banks in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia and Romania. The profit of the period stood at EUR 28.7 million, an increase of EUR 6.0 million compared to the same period in the previous year, primarily due to a rise of EUR 12.0 million in net interest income. Operating EUR 7.1 million. Cost of risk stood at a typical low level in the first quarter at -6 basis points. The segment's cost-income ratio remained virtually unchanged at 55.1%. The return on equity improved by 2.6 percentage points to 16.3%. income increased by EUR 12.8 million overall, while personnel and administrative expenses grew by

Quarterly report | Report on the economic position 9 Eastern Europe in EUR m Statement of Financial Position 31.3.2024 31.12.2023 Change Loan portfolio 1,067.5 1,075.2 -7.7 Deposits 1,319.1 1,266.6 52.5 Statement of Profit or Loss 1.1.-31.3.2024 1.1.-31.3.2023 Change Net interest income 25.5 22.3 3.2 Net fee and commission income 1.5 1.7 -0.2 Operating income 29.3 26.4 2.9 Personnel and administrative expenses 13.4 11.2 2.1 Loss allowance 1.0 1.6 -0.5 Profit of the period 11.6 10.6 1.0 Key performance indicators 1.1.-31.3.2024 1.1.-31.3.2023 Change Change in loan portfolio -0.7% -2.8% 2.0 pp Cost-income ratio 45.6% 42.6% 3.1 pp Return on equity (annualised) 20.6% 21.0% -0.4 pp Additional indicators 31.3.2024 31.12.2023 Change Deposits to loan portfolio 123.6% 117.8% 5.8 pp Net interest margin (annualised) 5.5% 5.4% 0.1 pp Cost of risk (annualised) 38 bp 14 bp 25 bp Share of defaulted loans 4.5% 5.1% -0.5 pp Stage 3 loans coverage ratio 77.3% 75.4% 1.9 pp Green loan portfolio 146.9 150.6 -2.5% Deposits are presented without intercompany transactions. In the Eastern Europe segment, the loan portfolio decreased by EUR 7.7 million or 0.7%, in particular due to a further reduction of the loan portfolio in Ukraine. The loan portfolios of the banks in Moldova and Georgia showed comparatively strong growth of 7.4% and 5.2%, respectively. The share of defaulted loans in the segment declined by 0.5 percentage points to 4.5%. The Stage 3 loans coverage ratio in the segment increased compared to the end of the previous year by 1.9 percentage points; it remains at a higher level of 77.3% due to the elevated risk provisioning for the Ukrainian portfolio. Deposits grew by EUR 52.5 million or 4.1% compared to the end of the previous year, with particularly strong growth at our bank in Moldova. Our deposit-to-loan ratio increased by 5.8 percentage points to 123.6%. The profit of the period improved, growing by EUR 1.0 million to EUR 11.6 million. The performance of ProCredit Bank Ukraine in particular contributed to this development. Operating income increased by EUR 2.9 million or 11.0%, while personnel and administrative expenses were EUR 2.1 million above the previous year's level at EUR 13.4 million. The cost-income ratio increased by 3.1 percentage points to 45.6%. Expenditures for loss allowances amounted to EUR 1.0 million, which corresponds to an annualised cost of risk of 38 basis points. The profit of the period corresponds to an annualised return on equity of 20.6%.