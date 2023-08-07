EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/

