EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/
07.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1696789 07.08.2023 CET/CEST