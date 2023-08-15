An impact-oriented group of commercial banks with a focus on SMEs in South Eastern and Eastern Europe
Company presentation, August 2023
Our mission
We strive to be the leading SME bank in our markets following sustainable and impact-oriented
banking practices. Together with our fully digital offering to private clients, we want to generate
long-termsustainable returns and create positive impact in the economies and societies we work in.
1
Group overview & strategy
2
Key elements of the ProCredit approach
Animpact-oriented group of commercial banks with a focus on SMEs in South Eastern and Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Frankfurt and supervised by BaFin and Bundesbank
"Hausbank" for SMEs complemented by "ProCredit Direct" for Private Clients
Strong organic business growth, to consistently grow market share without costly integration
High-qualityloan portfolio based on prudent risk management and long-term business relationships
Skilled, loyal staffand scalable technology platform with no legacy systems
Profitable every year since creation as a banking group
Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange withstrong ESG positioning
Notes: See page 27 of this presentation
ProCredit - a unique approach to banking
ProCredit at a glance
Hausbank
ProCredit Direct
for SMEs
for Private Clients
Impact and development orientation
ProCredit banks
Loan portfolio
Loan CAGR ('20-'22)
12
EUR 6,156m
7.8% p.a.
CET1 ratio
Rating (Fitch)
RoE (H1-23)
14.2% (fully loaded)
BBB (stable)
14.2%
Development-oriented shareholder base
38.7%
18.3%
13.2%
8.6%
8.7%
12.5%
3
Impact orientation firmly integrated in the business model
Impact through
business
► Supporting SMEs through the cycle
► No focus on consumer lending
► ESG assessment
MSCI ESG
central to client
rating: AA
selection and lending
Promoting transparency
Signatory of UNEP FI & member of UN Global Compact
Environmental responsibility
Green loan portfolio > €1.2bn, avg. growth 16% p.a. since 2018
Strict lending standards and exclusion list
Internal environmental measures including plastic strategy & energy efficient buildings
Member NZEB & PCAF
Comprehensive staff
development
High diversity, gender parity
Unique approach to staff recruitment and development
Continuous value-based training in own academy
Fair, transparent salary linked to training level; no variable components
Sustainable business
model
Long-termclient relationships
Steady organic business growth
Majority longer-term investment loans (> 3 years)
NPLs and write-offs significantly below the banking sectors of operation
Profitable every year since creation as a banking group
Notes: See page 27 of this presentation
4
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 15 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2023 15:10:03 UTC.
ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA is a Germany-based company, which is primarily engaged in the financial services industry. The Company operates as a parent for development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and whose operational focus is on South Eastern and Eastern Europe. In addition to this regional presence, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The Company operates through various subsidiaries, such as ProCredit Bank SA, ProCredit Bank (Bulgaria) EAD, ProCredit Bank AG, ProCredit Academy GmbH, Quipu GmbH, ProCredit Bank SA, ProCredit Bank ShA, Banco ProCredit Colombia SA, Banco ProCredit SA, JSC ProCredit Bank, Banco Pyme Los Andes ProCredit SA, BC ProCredit Bank, JSC ProCredit Bank, as well as operates special purpose vehicles PC Finance II BV and Fideicosimo Primera Tituarizacion de Cartera Comercial Pymes ProCredit, among others.