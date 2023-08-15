An impact-oriented group of commercial banks with a focus on SMEs in South Eastern and Eastern Europe

Company presentation, August 2023

Our mission

We strive to be the leading SME bank in our markets following sustainable and impact-oriented

banking practices. Together with our fully digital offering to private clients, we want to generate

long-termsustainable returns and create positive impact in the economies and societies we work in.

Group overview & strategy

Key elements of the ProCredit approach

  • Animpact-oriented group of commercial banks with a focus on SMEs in South Eastern and Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Frankfurt and supervised by BaFin and Bundesbank
  • "Hausbank" for SMEs complemented by "ProCredit Direct" for Private Clients
  • Strong organic business growth, to consistently grow market share without costly integration
  • High-qualityloan portfolio based on prudent risk management and long-term business relationships
  • Skilled, loyal staffand scalable technology platform with no legacy systems
  • Profitable every year since creation as a banking group
  • Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange withstrong ESG positioning

ProCredit - a unique approach to banking

ProCredit at a glance

Hausbank

ProCredit Direct

for SMEs

for Private Clients

Impact and development orientation

ProCredit banks

Loan portfolio

Loan CAGR ('20-'22)

12

EUR 6,156m

7.8% p.a.

CET1 ratio

Rating (Fitch)

RoE (H1-23)

14.2% (fully loaded)

BBB (stable)

14.2%

Development-oriented shareholder base

38.7%

18.3%

13.2%

8.6%

8.7%

12.5%

Impact orientation firmly integrated in the business model

Impact through

business

Supporting SMEs through the cycle

No focus on consumer lending

ESG assessment

MSCI ESG

central to client

rating: AA

selection and lending

  • Promoting transparency
  • Signatory of UNEP FI & member of UN Global Compact

Environmental responsibility

  • Green loan portfolio > €1.2bn, avg. growth 16% p.a. since 2018
  • Strict lending standards and exclusion list
  • Internal environmental measures including plastic strategy & energy efficient buildings
  • Member NZEB & PCAF

Comprehensive staff

development

  • High diversity, gender parity
  • Unique approach to staff recruitment and development
  • Continuous value-based training in own academy
  • Fair, transparent salary linked to training level; no variable components

Sustainable business

model

  • Long-termclient relationships
  • Steady organic business growth
  • Majority longer-term investment loans (> 3 years)
  • NPLs and write-offs significantly below the banking sectors of operation
  • Profitable every year since creation as a banking group

