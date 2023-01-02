Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCZ   DE0006223407

PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(PCZ)
  Report
2022-12-30
3.730 EUR   -1.84%
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Christian Dagrosa appointed to the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG

01/02/2023
EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Christian Dagrosa appointed to the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG

02.01.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Christian Dagrosa appointed to the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG
 

Frankfurt am Main, 02 January 2023 – The Supervisory Board of ProCredit General Partner AG, the general partner of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, has appointed Christian Dagrosa as a new member of the Management Board as of 1 January 2023. At the same time, the company announces that as planned Dr Gabriel Schor stepped down from the Management Board by mutual agreement upon expiry of his contract term on 31 December 2022.

Dr Gabriel Schor has been a member of the Management Board since 2004 and was most recently responsible, among other areas, for Finance, Investor Relations and Supervisory Reporting. Prior to this, Dr Gabriel Schor was Managing Director of Internationale Projekt Consult GmbH (IPC), one of the founding shareholders of ProCredit Holding.

Hubert Spechtenhauser, Chair of the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG, comments: "We are very grateful to Gabriel for the tremendous commitment he has made to the ProCredit group over the last three decades since its inception, and that he is prepared to continue his involvement with the group. Christian has been a valued member of the Management team for three years, and consequently his appointment to the Board at this time was a logical development.”

Christian Dagrosa (born 1987) has been working for the ProCredit group in various management positions since 2017. His previous professional positions include several years working for the auditing firm KPMG in Financial Services.

In his new function as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ProCredit Holding, Christian Dagrosa will be responsible in particular for Finance and Investor Relations.

The ProCredit group has become a kind of second home for me over the past few years, so I am especially pleased about my new appointment. It is certain that economic and political integration between Western and Eastern Europe will accelerate in the coming years, and for Europe, the reconstruction of Ukraine is one of the many major tasks we will be facing in the future. I see ProCredit uniquely positioned to play an important role in addressing these challenges and am therefore optimistic about the short- and medium-term outlook for our group”, said Christian Dagrosa.

The ProCredit group would like to express its gratitude to Dr Gabriel Schor and wishes him all the best in the future.

 

Contact:

Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 138,
E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: www.procredit-holding.com.


