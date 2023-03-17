EQS-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development establishes the groundwork to become a core shareholder of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA



17-March-2023 / 19:43 CET/CEST

The signing of two share purchase agreements between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has today paved the way for a change in the composition of the core shareholder base of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding). Under the purchase agreements, EBRD will purchase from IFC 9.9 per cent of the shares in ProCredit General Partner AG, the sole general partner of ProCredit Holding, and IFC’s remaining stock of 5.06 per cent in ProCredit Holding. Upon completion of the transaction, EBRD will replace IFC as a core shareholder of ProCredit Holding and hold 8.7 per cent of its share capital. Completion of the share purchase is subject to fulfilment of conditions precedent including receipt of regulatory approvals where applicable. By becoming a core shareholder, EBRD intends to support ProCredit Holding in its transformation into a stock company under German law (Aktiengesellschaft) while maintaining its impact orientation. EBRD also plans to support ProCredit Holding in its strategy and governance, and to collaborate with ProCredit Holding in further developing its activities to counter climate change and in aligning its business and financial flows with the goals of the Paris Agreement. EBRD’s entry into the circle of core shareholders thus further reinforces ProCredit group’s approach to business, particularly its commitment to being impact-oriented and to providing responsible banking services with a focus on South-Eastern and Eastern Europe. The other core shareholders of the group are Zeitinger Invest, DOEN Participaties, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) and ProCredit Staff Invest. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The core shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW and IFC (a member of the World Bank Group). As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: www.procredit-holding.com. 17-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

