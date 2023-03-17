Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCZ   DE0006223407

PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(PCZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development establishes the groundwork to become a core shareholder of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

03/17/2023 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development establishes the groundwork to become a core shareholder of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

17-March-2023 / 19:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The signing of two share purchase agreements between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has today paved the way for a change in the composition of the core shareholder base of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding).

Under the purchase agreements, EBRD will purchase from IFC 9.9 per cent of the shares in ProCredit General Partner AG, the sole general partner of ProCredit Holding, and IFC’s remaining stock of 5.06 per cent in ProCredit Holding.

Upon completion of the transaction, EBRD will replace IFC as a core shareholder of ProCredit Holding and hold 8.7 per cent of its share capital.

Completion of the share purchase is subject to fulfilment of conditions precedent including receipt of regulatory approvals where applicable.

By becoming a core shareholder, EBRD intends to support ProCredit Holding in its transformation into a stock company under German law (Aktiengesellschaft) while maintaining its impact orientation. EBRD also plans to support ProCredit Holding in its strategy and governance, and to collaborate with ProCredit Holding in further developing its activities to counter climate change and in aligning its business and financial flows with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

EBRD’s entry into the circle of core shareholders thus further reinforces ProCredit group’s approach to business, particularly its commitment to being impact-oriented and to providing responsible banking services with a focus on South-Eastern and Eastern Europe.

The other core shareholders of the group are Zeitinger Invest, DOEN Participaties, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) and ProCredit Staff Invest.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Contact:

Christian Edgardo Dagrosa, Investor Relations, ProCredit Holding,

Tel.: +49 69 951 437 0, e‑mail: pch.ir@procredit-group.com


About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The core shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW and IFC (a member of the World Bank Group). As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: www.procredit-holding.com.

17-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49-69-951437-0
Fax: +49-69-951437-168
E-mail: pch.info@procredit-group.com
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006223407, DE000A289FD2, DE000A3E5LD7, DE000A0N37P3, DE000A161YW4, DE000A3MP7Z1, DE000A289E87, DE000A3E47A7, DE000A2YN7F2, DE000A2YN017
WKN: 622340
Indices: im Freiverkehr der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1585713

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1585713  17-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585713&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
02:45pProcredit Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa : European Bank for Reconstruction and Development establi..
EQ
02/17ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA will propose to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting to ..
EQ
01/02Procredit Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa : Christian Dagrosa appointed to the Management Board of P..
EQ
2022ProCredit Group joins the Net-Zero Banking Alliance and commits to set near- and long-t..
EQ
2022ProCredit Bank Sh.a announced that it has received €13 million in funding from Pro..
CI
2022EBRD to support $206 million in Ukraine investment via local banks
RE
2022Fitch Affirms Banco ProCredit Ecuador's IDR at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
2022ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
2022ProCredit Bank Sh.a announced that it expects to receive €13 million in funding fr..
CI
2022Procredit : Company Presentation November 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 295 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2022 23,3 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 274 M 291 M 291 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 178
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,66 €
Average target price 9,75 €
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hubert Spechtenhauser Chairman-Management Board
Christian Edgardo Dagrosa Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Peter Ottenstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marianne Loner Member-Supervisory Board
Hubertos Petrus Knapen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA24.93%291
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.34%153 263
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.92%66 371
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.17%50 241
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.97%45 297
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.39%40 011