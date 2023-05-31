Advanced search
    PCZ   DE0006223407

PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(PCZ)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:43:53 2023-05-31 am EDT
6.640 EUR   -3.77%
Procredit Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa : The Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG will be expanded by one member, Ms Eriola Bibolli, with effect from 1 June
EQ
05/30Procredit Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa : ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA raises guidance for the current financial year
EQ
05/30Procredit Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa : ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA raises guidance for the current financial year
EQ
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: The Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG will be expanded by one member, Ms Eriola Bibolli, with effect from 1 June

05/31/2023 | 10:28am EDT
EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: The Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG will be expanded by one member, Ms Eriola Bibolli, with effect from 1 June

31.05.2023 / 16:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG will be expanded by one member, Ms Eriola Bibolli, with effect from 1 June

 

Frankfurt am Main, 31 May 2023 – The Supervisory Board of ProCredit General Partner AG, the general partner of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, decided to appoint Ms Eriola Bibolli as a member of the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG for three years, with effect from 1 June 2023. In this context, Ms Bibolli will assume responsibility within the Management Board as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for the group’s overall risk management from 1 July 2023.

 

Eriola Bibolli (born 1974) has been working for the ProCredit group since 2001 and has held various management positions during her career, most recently serving as General Manager of ProCredit Bank Kosovo. Ms Bibolli has extensive expertise in the areas of finance, risk monitoring, compliance, IT and HR.

 

Rainer Ottenstein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ProCredit General Partner AG, comments: “With over 20 years of experience in the ProCredit group, Ms Bibolli has already made a significant contribution to the further development and success of our subsidiaries, primarily in Kosovo. We are convinced that Ms Bibolli will bring with her both additional professional competencies and new perspectives through her previous management experience gained at our subsidiaries in South Eastern Europe.

On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I look forward to welcoming her to the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG.”

 

“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me, and I am delighted to be able to help shape the further development of ProCredit as an impact-oriented banking group for small and medium-sized enterprises and private clients in South Eastern and Eastern Europe. The sustainable and development-oriented focus of the ProCredit group is unique, and the last year in particular has demonstrated impressively that this positioning also enables us to collectively meet profound geopolitical and economic challenges,” adds Eriola Bibolli.

 

 

Contact:

Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 138,
E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com

 

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The core shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV and, since very recently, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. As the superordinated company in accordance with the German Banking Act and as parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Deutsche Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: www.procredit-holding.com.

 


