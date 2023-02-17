EQS-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA will propose to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting to carry forward to new account the unappropriated earnings (Bilanzgewinn) of the year 2022 in full



17-Feb-2023 / 16:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA will propose to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting to carry forward to new account the unappropriated earnings (Bilanzgewinn) of the year 2022 in full

Frankfurt am Main, 17 February 2023 – The Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG has resolved today after coordination with ProCredit Holding’s Supervisory Board that ProCredit General Partner AG will propose to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA on 5 June 2023 to not distribute a dividend for the 2022 financial year and to carry forward to new account in full the unappropriated earnings (Bilanzgewinn) for the 2022 financial year.

The Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG sees an encouraging development of the group overall. However, its decision was made against the background of the continued political and economic uncertainty resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The ProCredit group Annual Report 2022, the non-financial Impact Report 2022 and the Disclosure Report 2022 will be published on 23 March 2023. Furthermore, the Management Board will report on the financial guidance for the 2023 financial year and provide an updated outlook for the medium-term.

Contact:

Christian Edgardo Dagrosa, Investor Relations, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 0, E-mail: PCH.ir@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: www.procredit-holding.com.