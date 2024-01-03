Official PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY press release

Rob Gronkowski and his wingman, Julian Edelman, team up with Bounty to tackle game day’s biggest mess: wings. Because you can’t have football without wings, and you can’t have wings without Bounty.

Football and wings. Wings and Bounty. Gronkowski and Edelman. Nothing says ultimate wingmen more than these iconic duos. This playoffs season, the quicker-picker-upper is your most reliable wingman, tackling saucy wing mess with the help of some of the NFL’s greatest wingmen.

Bounty Paper Towels® Takes on Game Day’s #1 Food with the Ultimate NFL Wingmen (Photo: Business Wire)

It was estimated that Americans consumed a record-breaking 1.45 billion wings during last year’s Super Bowl, making a record-breaking mess, so this year Bounty is jumping in to clean up on game day. Rob Gronkowski (aka Gronk), four-time Super Bowl winner and former NFL tight end, will clean up with former teammate, Julian Edelman – three-time Super Bowl winner and former NFL receiver. They’ll be joined by wingmen duos DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, Damar Hamlin and Dane Jackson of the Buffalo Bills, and Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals to show off their go-to pairing: Bounty and wings.

“I’m stoked to team up with Bounty again, especially with my wingman, Jules,” says Gronk. “Even though we’re not teammates anymore, he’s got my back, and I got his – just like Bounty does for all our messes. You better believe if we’re watching a game together, we’ve got a bunch of different wings and a roll of Bounty.”

But that’s not all: Bounty is going big in Las Vegas at Super Bowl’s Radio Row February 4-10, 2024, at Mandalay Bay Convention Center serving over 4,000 saucy wings and cleaning up the mess alongside Gronk, Edelman and other NFL duos.

“It’s no surprise that Gronk and I have shared some messy moments, both on and off the field,” says Edelman. “When we kick back and enjoy some wings, we always have a roll of Bounty within arm's reach,” says Edelman.

Not heading to Radio Row? Bounty still has you game day ready, whether it be for a tailgate, a watch party, or any given Sunday. Get $4.00 cash back when you spend $10 or more on Bounty Paper Towel products in a single transaction by submitting your receipt through Ibotta. Offer valid through February 12, 2024, see app for additional offer details.

Watch the full Wingman Stories Spill the Sauce video on YouTube for more messy moments and savory stories from Gronk and Edelman, and don’t miss exclusive social content from the Bounty wingmen throughout January with our partner, Whistle, across their social channels. And remember, you can’t have football without wings, and you can’t have wings without Bounty!

