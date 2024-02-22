Zevo’s newest innovation offers 2x more capacity to trap insects1

Bug enemies rejoice! Today, Zevo announced the launch of Zevo Max Flying Insect Trap, the latest offering from the maker of the #1 Powered Flying Insect Trap in the U.S.,2 which provides the power of 2 traps in 1 device2 and is uniquely designed to catch more flying insects in more places3.

Zevo Max (Photo: Business Wire)

Spotting a bug in your clean home can bring on an overwhelming ick, leading you to feel like you’ve lost control of your surroundings. In fact, a 2023 survey found that the majority of the population (71%) suffer from a fear of bugs4 – or what Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE: PG) Zevo has dubbed, “bugxiety.” With warmer weather just around the corner, flying bugs will become more attracted to the things you love in your home. Zevo is on a mission to banish your bugxiety and lighten your mental load, by preparing you to be bug ready for anything.

Just in time for spring, the Zevo Max is an essential part of your clean home routine, working effortlessly, 24/7 to continuously eliminate fruit flies, gnats and house flies. Zevo Max harnesses a blue and UV light system with two mess-free sticky cartridges, creating a unique 360 degree attract and capture design. Its sleek appearance not only discreetly integrates into the home, but offers a five foot long extension cord designed to reach specific problem areas such as the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room or garage.

“We are thrilled to extend our trap offerings with Zevo Max to help people catch more bugs in more places and ultimately keep them in control of their homes,” said Chetan Parekh, Vice President & General Manager of Zevo at Procter & Gamble. “We know that flying insects can appear even in the cleanest of spaces and their presence can create emotional and at times extreme reactions that leave us unprepared to deal with them. We are so glad to be able to offer the Zevo Max alongside our existing product line up to help people proactively prepare for bugs when they inevitably sneak in.”

Got Bugxiety? Zevo it! Zevo Max is available for a retail price of $34.99 and can be found at www.zevoinsect.com, on Amazon.com and at the stores you know and love including Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kroger, Meijer and more. To find a local retailer that carries Zevo products, visit Zevo’s store locator. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram and show us how you #ZEVOit.

About Zevo™

Launched in 2017, Zevo provides pest prevention products that kill bugs in and around your home in a different way. Part of Procter & Gamble, Zevo’s suite of household insect sprays, plug-in trap systems, and On-Body products control crawling and flying insects, and are made to bother bugs, not your family. Zevo products are available for purchase online at zevoinsect.com and at all major retailers across the U.S. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Methodology

Undertaken by Maru Public Opinion, this study was conducted by its sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue 26th April – 2nd May, 2023 among a random selection of 1,066 adult Americans aged 25-50 who are Maru Springboard America online panelists. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

1 With 2x cartridges vs Zevo Flying Insect Trap 2 When used as directed. See package label. 3 With 2x cartridges vs Zevo Flying Insect Trap 4 Maru/Blue on behalf of Citizen Relations and Zevo, April 2023

