The partnership highlights how women can overcome sweaty pit challenges and underscores Secret Clinical as the best solution for sweat and odor protection

Secret Deodorant partners with comedian, actor, and writer Atsuko Okatsuka to spark a candid conversation about women’s deodorant habits, highlighting the lengths women will go to cover up pit stains and mask odor. Okatsuka and Secret brought women together for an exclusive comedy special to laugh about their shared experiences of sweat and odor failures (and embarrassing compensating behaviors) featuring Secret Clinical, the brand’s highest level of protection for sweat and odor.

Secret and stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka brought women together for a night of laughter and to educate them on Secret Clinical – the brand’s highest level of protection for sweat and odor - during the Secret Comedy Special at Chelsea Table & Stage, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Secret Deodorant/AP Images)

Secret Deodorant conducted research to explore the lengths women will go to mask sweat and odor failures and found that:

women wear dark colors to hide sweat stains, use men’s deodorant, and insert panty liners in their armpits to deal with sweat and odor 1 ,

, more than 70% of women change their clothes two or more times a day 1 ,

, women are twice as stressed as men2 and 2x more likely than men to feel embarrassed and stressed by excessive stress sweating3.

“Our bodies produce three different kinds of sweat – from stress, heat and activity – with stress sweat smelling the worst,” said Dr. Maiysha D. Jones, Principal Scientist at Secret. “Sweat is no joke – but partnering with Atsuko, we can use laughter to connect with women in an authentic way about the shared human experience of sweat and odor.”

“As a stand-up comedian, the spotlight literally turns up the heat. Most nights, I’m on stage for an hour under bright lights and my ego loves it, but my body and armpits struggle,” said comedian Atsuko Okatsuka. “That’s why I’m so glad Secret chose me to help educate about sweat and odor protection—not because I smell, but because I used to (before I found Secret Clinical). This stuff works!”

For the past 60 years, Secret has been designing superior odor and wetness protection to empower women in high stress moments without “sweating” the obstacles that may come their way. Secret Clinical provides 72-hours of clinically proven sweat and odor protection and fights all three types of sweat so no matter what the day brings, women are ready to take it on. Designed with advanced odor fighters, Secret Clinical will keep you feeling dry and smelling clean so women can say good-bye to those embarrassing sweat and odor snafus.

For more information about Secret Clinical available in Completely Clean, Clean Lavender, Clean Coconut, Free & Sensitive, Shower Fresh, Powder Protection and Stress Response available at retailers nationwide (SRP: $12.95; 2.6 oz bottle), visit secret.com. Follow Secret on Instagram (@SecretDeodorant), Twitter (@SecretDeodorant) and YouTube (YouTube.com/SecretDeodorant).

About Secret

Secret® was the first antiperspirant brand designed specifically for women, and for the past 60 years, Secret® has been on the forefront of women’s lives, leading with innovation designed to provide superior odor and wetness protection. The brand has proudly supported women’s advancement and equality, celebrating those who push through barriers and stand up for what they believe in, without “sweating” the obstacles that may come their way.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news

