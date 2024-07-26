Old Spice, the iconic brand known for its bold scents and innovative grooming products, is joining forces with Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters July 26. In a hilarious new spot starring Deadpool and his roommate Blind Al, Old Spice Total Body Deodorant steps in to offer Deadpool 24/7 freshness from pits to toes.

Let's set the scene: Deadpool returns home from a long day of battling bad guys. Is that the sweet smell of victory? Nope, it's Deadpool's funk. And who better to keep him in check than his roommate, Blind Al, who has been dealing with his stank since the day he moved in. She’s got a nose for nonsense and 24/7 freshness. While she can’t see him, boy can she smell him. Luckily for Deadpool, Blind Al has him covered with Old Spice Total Body Deodorant, keeping our favorite anti-hero fresher than a chimichanga straight outta the fryer.

“We developed our Total Body Deodorant so that every guy, hero and antihero, can stay fresh all over all day,” said Kate DiCarlo, Old Spice’s Senior Communications Director. “In this campaign, we show everyday moments where you need to be your freshest, while also tapping into content we know our fans love. We are thrilled to bring freshness to one of Marvel's most anticipated moments of the year.”

“Saving the world? Battling bad guys? Have a smelly roommate? Old Spice seems like a no brainer to help keep things fresh!” said Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Old Spice again to lean into fan-first creative with fan-favorite characters – in this case - Blind Al. This allowed us to deliver even more of the irreverent humor our fans love while staying true to our shared comedic voice and garnering excitement for the movie ahead of its release.”

The spot, directed by Cameron Harris and produced by the Marvel Studios Partnerships team in collaboration with Gravy Films and Maximum Effort, features Deadpool and Leslie Uggams, known for her role as Blind Al in the Deadpool franchise, as well as her notable performances in Fallout, American Fiction, Empire, and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. It can be viewed on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

"We've all had roommates that were stinkers but hopefully we've also had those that are an absolute joy,” said Leslie Uggams. "Fortunately, Blind Al, has one of those roommates that, despite his, shall we say, shortcomings, smells of Old Spice Total Body Vanilla and Shea Deodorant making him all the more bearable."

Old Spice Total Body Deodorant – Deadpool’s Body Odor-Fighting Sidekick

Old Spice’s Total Body Deodorant is clinically proven to fight odor for up to 72 hours and is gentle enough for use all over the body. The collection is dermatologist-tested, aluminum-free, and comes in three forms:

Total Body Deodorant Spray: A refreshingly cool spray that allows for touchless and broad application. Available in Vanilla & Shea, Cucumber & Avocado scents.

Total Body Deodorant Cream: A water-based cream with lactic acid, perfect for precise application in sensitive areas. Available in Vanilla & Shea, Cucumber & Avocado scents.

Total Body Deodorant Stick: Made with shea butter and coconut oil, this stick allows for easy application at areas where skin rubs together. It glides smoothly and clear. Available in Vanilla & Shea, Cucumber & Avocado scents, and Unscented.

The Total Body Deodorant collection is available at major retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $12.99*.

About Old Spice:

Old Spice, an iconic grooming brand with over 80 years of history, is the No.1 selling anti-perspirant and deodorant brand for guys in the United States. With a complete product portfolio including anti-perspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, shampoos, and hair stylers, Old Spice has become the authority on grooming experience.

About Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26. Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

*Pricing at the sole discretion of retailers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240726120644/en/