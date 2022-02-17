Introducing Ember: An Uplifting Fragrance that Brings a Mood Boost to 2022

For the first time in more than 20 years of freshness, Febreze is announcing an inaugural Scent of the Year: Ember, a luxurious fragrance that bursts with a sparkling citrus scent and notes of elegant woods. The thoughtfully designed scent honors our desire for a mood boost while celebrating our enduring resilience and optimism as we cross the threshold into 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005084/en/

Febreze Selects New Luxury Scent as Its Inaugural Scent of the Year Introducing Ember: An Uplifting Fragrance that Brings a Mood Boost to 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s no secret that the last two years have brought challenges to many of us, but the resilience we have seen from people is amazing,” said Febreze master perfumer Rafael Trujillo. “We know that scent, emotion, and memory are intertwined, so to celebrate that we created this beautiful fragrance by combining key scent notes that reflect the spirit of where we’ve been, while evoking the positivity that’s to come.”

The energizing, juicy scent of mandarin was selected as the dominant note in Ember to echo and manifest the positivity we’re seeking. The smokey, earthy element of lava reflects where we’ve been and our deep resiliency. An undertone of honeyed amber subtly rounds out the scent by speaking to the sweetness of life and inspiring us all to make the most of every day.

Unknown to many, Febreze is a major player in the fragrance world, often being the first to develop and introduce on-trend and premium scents. The team of expert perfumers at the Febreze Fragrance Group, a special division within P&G’s Innovation Foresight of Fragrance and Ingredients, designed the Scent of the Year to reflect how consumers today are feeling and the scents they're craving in their home. An intensive research and development process prioritized seasonal scent analyses and global trend forecasts to land on the creation of Ember.

“Febreze was developed primarily to eliminate odors, but over the years we have also become known for our innovative approach to delivering great scent,” said Angelica Matthews, Febreze Senior Brand Director. “The Febreze Scent of the Year shines a spotlight on the powerful role of scent, the emotions it can evoke within us, and the ability of scent to impact our moods. This year’s scent, Ember, is meant to usher in a more positive, uplifting outlook to the future.”

With more of a spotlight on the importance of self-care and enjoying life’s little moments, Ember is an easy way to bring a little luxury into your home through the pleasure of scent, brightening the mood and evoking happiness. Febreze Ember is formulated to suit every home and scent style, whether you love to use an air freshener, plug-in, fabric spray, car, wax melts, or Small Spaces. It comes in a variety of forms with a perfect option for all areas and needs. It is available online or at major retailers nationwide with an MSRP range of $4.49 — $6.49.

ABOUT FEBREZE

In 1998, Procter & Gamble (P&G) gave households a breath of fresh air with the launch of Febreze®, known today as the preeminent brand for providing a fresh, clean scent and eliminating odors from fabrics and the air. Febreze® features a line of products with freshness capabilities that range from ridding of pet odors and tackling sweat stink to decorating the home with scent and freshening on the go. Febreze® continues to be one of the fastest growing brands in P&G’s portfolio of household brands and bring innovative products to market.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005084/en/