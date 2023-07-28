Bugs don’t bug Rebel Wilson anymore thanks to Zevo’s effective pest control solutions

Bug enemies rejoice! Thanks to Procter & Gamble's (NYSE: PG) newest brand Zevo, developed by P&G Ventures where we create new brands in new spaces to help consumers live life better, comedic genius Rebel Wilson is here to put an end to "Bugxiety," the stress that comes from the fear of bugs. Bugs are no match for Rebel who has partnered with Zevo to spread the word about a new, different way to a bug-free home. While bugs don’t bug her anymore, there’s still a long list of things that do - from pesky annoyances like holding awkward yoga poses for too long, to people mispronouncing words, and even wobbly tables at restaurants. We feel you, Rebel!

Rebel Wilson partners with Zevo to crush Americans’ Bugxiety (or a fear of bugs) and achieve a whole new level of “clean and serene” this bug season. (Photo: Business Wire)

Zevo can't solve all of life's nuisances, but the brand’s line of Flying Insect Traps, Insect Killer Sprays and On-Body Repellents can certainly help combat the insect problem. In fact, Zevo recently conducted a survey and discovered the following:

A whopping 71% of the population suffers from bugxiety 1 ! Fear and bugs often go hand in hand.

! Fear and bugs often go hand in hand. Over half of the people surveyed (53%) 2 experience sheer panic when they come face-to-face with a creepy crawler.

experience sheer panic when they come face-to-face with a creepy crawler. And it's not just in their heads – physical symptoms like racing hearts (43%) and queasy stomachs (19%)3 are all common, too.

But here's the kicker: despite having bugxiety, most Americans aren’t doing anything about it. Only 12% bother with a bug trap, and a measly 37%4 reach for bug spray after spotting a bug. It's time to step up our bug-busting game, people!

"Bugs bug me, big time! Just watch the Zevo spot and you'll see how annoyed and uneasy I get around those little critters," confessed Rebel Wilson. "I start clapping, stomping, and acting like I’m high fiving a ghost. Fun times! I even caught malaria from a mosquito bite once. Let's just say I had some serious bugxiety before Zevo came to the rescue. Its solutions have taken me to a whole new level of clean and serene, and trust me, that's no easy feat as a new mom!"

Zevo's "Bugxiety" campaign is on a mission to prep American households before the bug invasion strikes. No need to cower in fear or embarrass yourself by screaming or slapping in public. Just plug or spray, and walk away knowing you’re protected.

"Bugxiety is as real as it gets, and so many of us can relate to wanting to avoid bugs or even thinking about them," said Chetan Parekh, the Vice President & General Manager of Zevo at Procter & Gamble. "That's why we couldn't have asked for a better spokesperson than Rebel Wilson for this campaign. Her sense of humor turns a topic most people actively avoid into something light-hearted and downright hilarious. Because let's face it, Zevo is here to bother the bugs, not you or your family."

P&G Ventures developed P&G’s first winning insecticide products (sprays, traps and on-body). If those pesky insects drive you bonkers, Zevo (America’s fastest growing pest control brand5) has you covered:

The Zevo Flying Insect Trap is your new best friend. Picture this: a specially designed blue and UV light system that attracts those annoying house flies, fruit flies, and gnats, then traps them on an adhesive cartridge that you never have to touch. When it's time to say goodbye to your captured enemies, just use the handy pull tab to remove and dispose of them. Easy peasy!

For those of you who break out in a cold sweat at the sight of creepy-crawly pests, Zevo Insect Killer Sprays are your secret weapon. Say goodbye to spiders, roaches, ants and more! Just spray directly on those unwanted house guests, and watch as Zevo's advanced technology targets and shuts down biological pathways found in insects, not in people or pets. Then, grab a clean cloth or paper towel, wipe 'em away, and voila! Problem solved!

And guess what? Zevo's got your back even when you're venturing outside your home, too. Introducing the On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent, the latest innovation from Zevo. Offering up to eight hours of protection, not only does it repel ticks that may carry Lyme disease, but it also tackles mosquitoes that may Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue fever, and West Nile.

Got Bugxiety? Zevo It! All of Zevo's products are available for purchase online at zevoinsect.com and at the retailers you love across the U.S. To find a local retailer, visit Zevo’s store locator. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram and show us how you #ZEVOit.

Methodology

Undertaken by Maru Public Opinion, this study was conducted by its sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue 26th April – 2nd May, 2023 among a random selection of 1,066 adult Americans aged 25-50 who are Maru Springboard America online panelists. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

