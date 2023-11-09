Actress, author and activist Gabrielle Union will share her menopause story in live-streamed event on November 9 as part of her partnership with Clearblue® and its New Menopause Stage Indicator

Clearblue®, the world’s #1 selling brand in home pregnancy and fertility tests1, has teamed up with actress Gabrielle Union, an active advocate for women’s health, to turn up the volume on the menopause conversation. On the heels of the launch of the brand’s newest innovation, the Menopause Stage Indicator, as part of the partnership, Union will share more about her own personal menopause story in a live-streamed event taking place on November 9th at 12:30pm EST alongside Dr. Heather Hisrch, MD, MS, MSCP and Dr. Fiona Clancy, PhD, R&D senior director at Clearblue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109375918/en/

Gabrielle Union teams up with Clearblue to continue turning up the volume on menopause conversations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m so proud to partner with Clearblue® and join their mission to help women feel educated and empowered as they take on perimenopause and menopause,” said Union. “Menopause is a subject we still often ignore, and it leaves women feeling confused, silenced and completely unprepared. I started my perimenopause journey ‘early’ and struggled to navigate the intense physical and emotional symptoms that usurped my entire being. Having a product like the Menopause Stage Indicator at my disposal would have been an eye-opening resource for me as I began searching for answers.”

The Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator is the first and only product to combine both a woman’s urine FSH results with her age and cycle history to indicate her likely menopause stage,2 with results securely stored on the free-to-download app,3 Menopause Stage – Clearblue® me. A woman can use the app to download her personalized report to use in conversation with her doctor to understand more about what she is experiencing.

Nearly half of all women confuse their menopause symptoms with other health conditions such as stress or the flu and may not realize it’s actually the start of the menopause journey.4 By partnering with Union, Clearblue® hopes to break the silence surrounding menopause and help equip women with the information they need to embrace this chapter in their lives.

“It is an honor to partner with Gabrielle and collectively work toward the same goal of empowering women on their menopause journey,” said Leah Wood, Clearblue® Brand Director. “As someone who has been open about her own journey, we believe Gabrielle can help many women who, like her, may have confused early symptoms with something else.”

“Women don’t know enough about the menopausal transition,” said Claire Gill, founder and president of the National Menopause Foundation. “In our recent survey, over a third of respondents said they knew very little to almost nothing about menopause before experiencing symptoms and felt unprepared5. In order to best support women, we need to ensure there are accessible resources available, like the Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator that can give women a launch pad to be more in control of their journeys.”

The Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator is available for purchase at retailers across the United States. More information can be found at https://clearblue.com/menopause/stage-indicator, or by following along on social with the hashtag #MenoStage or @clearblue on Instagram. To tune in to the livestream panel event with Gabrielle click HERE.

About Clearblue®

Clearblue® is the World’s No.1 selling brand in home pregnancy and fertility tests1. Consumers trust the Clearblue® brand for its reputation of delivering clear and accurate results. The Clearblue® product range is built on a strong foundation of peer-reviewed science and consumer understanding. Clearblue® is supported by over 35 years of expertise, quality, and innovation in consumer diagnostics. Clearblue® pregnancy, fertility and ovulation products are developed with leading healthcare experts and Clearblue® is the #1 OB-GYN Recommended ovulation brand. The Clearblue® family of products includes the Clearblue® Fertility Monitor, Clearblue® Advanced Digital Ovulation Test, Clearblue® Digital Ovulation Test, Clearblue® Easy Ovulation Test, Clearblue® Digital Pregnancy Test, Clearblue® Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test, Clearblue® Flip & Click Pregnancy Test, Clearblue® Early Detection Pregnancy Test, Clearblue® Early Digital Pregnancy Test, Clearblue® Advanced Trying For a Baby Kit and the Clearblue® Trying for a Baby Kit. For more information visit www.clearblue.com.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

1#1 selling brand in home pregnancy and fertility tests. Based on international sales compiled using independent market research data.

2Only a healthcare professional can confirm your menopause stage

3Compatible with most iPhones® and Android™ Phones. To find out if your phone is compatible and if the app is available in the country you live in, check out: www.clearblue.com/connectivity

4Menopause Habits & Practices Study. Catalyx, 2023. 1,004 US women 40-55y.o.

5 MSL conducted an online survey, via Suzy.com, about women and menopause with n=633 women, aged 25-65 years old, between December 10-11, 2022. Of the respondent survey base, there were n=157 (25-39 year old women) and n=313 (40-55 year old women) and n=163 (56-65 year old women.)​

This product is not suitable if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, are taking hormonal birth control, hormone replacement therapy, medications affecting FSH, have PCOS, or after surgical procedures which affect your cycle. If unsure about suitability, speak to your healthcare professional.

Not for contraceptive use.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109375918/en/