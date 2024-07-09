Luvs Platinum Protection is the win-win parents have been searching for: a diaper that keeps babies dry for up to 12 hours at an amazing value—proving there is More to Luvs!

Luvs is introducing its biggest diaper innovation ever: Luvs Platinum Protection(TM) featuring the family-favorite character, Bluey. Luvs Platinum Protection disposable diapers are now more absorbent than ever, featuring up to 12 hours of Triple Leakguard Protection, along with secure cuffs and stretchy sides that keep leaks locked in where they happen the most.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Luvs Platinum Protection diapers, the ultimate solution for parents who want performance, comfort and value,” said Jess Davidson, Luvs Brand Director, P&G. “We were determined to make the necessary upgrades to Luvs so parents no longer have to choose between cost effectiveness and great product performance. We can confidently say that Luvs Platinum Protection parents can have both, giving them More to Luvs!”

Designed to provide exceptional comfort and leak protection, Luvs Platinum Protection diapers are our most absorbent yet, so babies stay dry through playtime and naptime – and parents spend less time and money changing diapers. Luvs Platinum Protection diapers offer parents an affordable, high-quality diaper with four levels of protection to keep babies dry and comfortable:

Triple Leakguard Protection : Luvs Platinum Protection diapers feature Triple Leakguards that lock away wetness and provide superior leak protection for up to 12 hours. Secure and Stretchy Sides : The diapers feature secure and stretchy sides for a snug and comfortable fit that moves with your baby. Comfy Leak Barrier Cuffs : Luvs Platinum Protection diapers are equipped with leak barrier cuffs that provide an extra layer of protection against leaks. Wetness Indicator : Parents can easily keep track of their baby's diaper status with the convenient wetness indicator, which changes color when it's time for a change.

In addition to stopping leaks in their tracks (at a price parents love) Luvs Platinum Protection is the brand’s softest diaper ever. Luvs wants all babies to feel their comfiest and so our diapers are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, and free of parabens and latex*, and with the new super soft design, Luvs ensures its diapers are gentle on delicate baby skin.

"We’re SO excited to bring Luvs Platinum Protection diapers to parents nationwide," said Linda Sauer, Luvs R&D Product Design Director, P&G. "My son, Felix, was a Luvs baby, so I had firsthand experience of where we could improve. After extensive research and development, we're confident that we've created the ultimate diaper solution. With Luvs Platinum Protection, parents can trust that their baby will enjoy superior softness, comfort, and up to 12 hours of leak protection.”

To add a touch of fun and style, Luvs Platinum Protection introduces two NEW prints featuring Bluey, everyone’s favorite blue Heeler dog, adding a layer of fun to the diaper changing experience for both parents and babies.

Luvs Platinum Protection diapers are available for purchase at retailers nationwide beginning in July 2024. If for any reason customers are not satisfied, Luvs offers a 100% money back guarantee.

(*no natural rubber)

About Luvs:

Luvs Platinum Protection diapers offer parents affordable, high-quality diapers with up to 12 hours of Triple Leakguard Protection, soft materials for delicate skin, and fun prints. They are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, and free of parabens and latex* (*no natural rubber). Luvs Platinum Protection diapers are available in sizes newborn through 7 and can be found at retailers nationwide.

For more information on Luvs diapers, visit https://www.luvsdiapers.com or the brand's social media channels on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/luvsdiapers), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/luvs/) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@luvsdiapers).

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Bluey

Bluey is produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post-produced in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government. Bluey | Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | X | YouTube

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group with sales of £2.1 billion (2021/22: £1,630 million). Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on two operating areas: the global Content Studio, which produces, invests and distributes content globally and Channels & Streaming, with BBC branded channels, services and joint ventures in the UK and internationally. Around 2,500 hours of award-winning British programmes are made by the business every year, with over 80% of total BBC Studios revenues coming from non-BBC customers including Discovery, Apple and Netflix. Its content is internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, with brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear, the Planet series, Bluey and Doctor Who. BBC.com is BBC Studios’ global digital news platform, offering up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features. BBC Studios | Website | Press Office | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram |

