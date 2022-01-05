P&G Beauty Announces BeautySPHERE: An Immersive Virtual Experience That Brings Innovation and Responsible Beauty Together at CES 2022

The innovative digital experience, now available worldwide, combines immersive storytelling, thought-provoking livestream panel discussions and gamification that brings the real-world impact of Responsible Beauty to life.

Today, P&G Beauty debuted their virtual storytelling world, BeautySPHERE, at the Consumer Electronics Show. A first step into the metaverse, BeautySPHERE allows visitors to virtually interact with P&G Beauty’s portfolio of brands through live and simulated content.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005173/en/

P&G Beauty launches BeautySPHERE at CES 2022: a virtual and immersive 3D experience that brings innovation and Responsible Beauty together. (Photo: Business Wire)

“BeautySPHERE was inspired by our ongoing commitment to find new and surprising ways for people to connect with our brands, products and values,” shares Alex Keith, CEO, P&G Beauty. “Our hope is that, through these fully immersive, digital experiences, visitors can interact with our brands in surprising, engaging new ways.”

BeautySPHERE, which can be accessed from any desktop, offers a journey of discovery through Responsible Beauty, P&G Beauty’s platform for being a positive force for beauty in the world. With engaging content, livestream panel discussions and a gamified challenge, visitors will learn about the interconnected Responsible Beauty principles of Sustainability, Safety, Transparency, Quality & Performance, and Equality, Inclusion & Wellbeing.

BeautySPHERE visitors will be guided through immersive video content sharing ways P&G Beauty has already brought the Responsible Beauty principles to life through its portfolio of brands. The content underscores Responsible Beauty’s commitment to help inspire others, advance progress, and speed positive change.

“Outside of BeautySPHERE, these principles drive real-world impact and serve as our blueprint of innovation and product development for generations to come,” said Alexis Schrimpf, Vice President of Design, Global Skin and Personal Care. “We’re excited to share this approach with more people around the world through BeautySPHERE.”

During CES, BeautySPHERE will host six Responsible Beauty livestream panels (Wednesday, January 5 through Friday, January 7), featuring discussions with P&G researchers, brand experts and innovators as well as metaverse expert Cathy Hackl, who advised P&G on the strategy for BeautySPHERE, and Twitch streamer Kelsey Impicciche. Each panel will offer an insightful discussion on topics connected to product safety, equality and inclusion and more. Visit BeautySPHERE.com for the full schedule.

BeautySPHERE participants can also virtually visit the world’s leader in plant science, the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, to learn how P&G scientists partner with Kew’s experts to verify that the botanicals used in Herbal Essences bio:renew products are legitimate and of high quality. As part of the experience, visitors can authenticate their own botanical ingredients, guided by best-selling author, philanthropist, and Pantene ambassador Katie Piper, who will educate visitors about the plants they discover. Piper champions her own Responsible Beauty principles of transparency and inclusion when raising awareness for fellow survivors of acid attacks. Her foundation aims to have a world where scars do not limit a person’s function, social inclusion or sense of well-being.

Schrimpf added, “In the spirit of Responsible Beauty, every BeautySPHERE participant who completes our virtual Herbal Essences journey will have the opportunity to make a positive impact in the real world by helping plant a real tree in Veracruz, Mexico a region that supports restoration of native forest ecosystems.”

The BeautySPHERE 3D interactive experience can be easily accessed from home or anywhere with a desktop computer at: BeautySPHERE.com. BeautySPHERE doesn’t end with CES but is the first step in offering education and engaging brand experiences. In the meantime, to learn more about P&G Responsible Beauty, please visit https://us.pg.com/responsible-beauty/.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

About Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew is a world-famous scientific organisation, internationally respected for its outstanding collections as well as its scientific expertise in plant diversity, conservation and sustainable development in the UK and around the world. Kew Gardens is a major international and a top London visitor attraction. Kew Gardens’ 132 hectares of landscaped gardens, and Wakehurst, Kew’s Wild Botanic Garden, attract over 2.5 million visits every year. Kew Gardens was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2003 and celebrated its 260th anniversary in 2019. Wakehurst is home to Kew's Millennium Seed Bank, the largest wild plant seed bank in the world. RBG Kew receives approximately one third of its funding from Government through the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and research councils. Further funding needed to support RBG Kew’s vital work comes from donors, membership and commercial activity including ticket sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005173/en/