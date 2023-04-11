Advanced search
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
04:31pP&G Appoints Sheila Bonini and Rob Portman to Board of Directors
BU
04:22pProcter & Gamble Co : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pP&G Declares Dividend Increase
BU
P&G Declares Dividend Increase

04/11/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.9407 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after May 15, 2023 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2023, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on April 21, 2023. This represents a three percent increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend.

This dividend increase will mark the 67th consecutive year that P&G has increased its dividend and the 133rd consecutive year that P&G has paid a dividend since its incorporation in 1890. It reinforces our commitment to return cash to shareholders, many of whom rely on the steady, reliable income earned with their investment in P&G.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Category: PG-IR


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80 955 M - -
Net income 2023 14 655 M - -
Net Debt 2023 27 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,7x
Yield 2023 2,46%
Capitalization 356 B 356 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 150,96 $
Average target price 155,32 $
Spread / Average Target 2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon R. Moeller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Schulten Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Cretella Chief Information Officer
Victor Aguilar Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Shailesh G. Jejurikar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.40%356 136
UNILEVER PLC3.00%134 536
ESTEE LAUDER-3.04%85 933
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-0.54%72 625
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-4.63%62 527
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT13.15%29 841
