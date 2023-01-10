Advanced search
    PG   US7427181091

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:19:50 2023-01-10 pm EST
153.20 USD   +0.76%
04:16pP&G Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08:02aNew Cascade® Platinum Plus Raises the Standard for Clean Dishes with Breakthrough Innovation
BU
01/05P&G Announces Executive Changes
CI
P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/10/2023 | 04:16pm EST
The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9133 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after February 15, 2023 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2023, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on January 20, 2023.

P&G has been paying a dividend for 132 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 66 consecutive years. This reinforces our commitment to return cash to shareholders, many of whom rely on the steady, reliable income earned with their investment in P&G.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Category: PG-IR


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 990 M - -
Net income 2023 14 544 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,0x
Yield 2023 2,43%
Capitalization 360 B 360 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
EV / Sales 2024 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 152,04 $
Average target price 150,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon R. Moeller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Schulten Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Cretella Chief Information Officer
Victor Aguilar Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Shailesh G. Jejurikar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.32%360 289
UNILEVER PLC0.31%129 412
ESTEE LAUDER5.45%93 353
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED3.28%75 035
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY1.51%65 756
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT1.87%26 619