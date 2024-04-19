April 19 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* P&G EXEC SAYS HAVE REACHED THE BOTTOM OF THE TREND IMPACTING SK-II AND EXPECT SENTIMENT AROUND THE BRAND IMPROVING - MEDIA CALL

* P&G EXEC - OVERALL VOLUMES GREW 3% IN THE US

* P&G EXEC SAYS NOT GENERALLY TAKING NEW PRICING AS THE PRICING ANNUALIZES IN THE MARKET CONTRIBUTION TO PRICE MIX Further company coverage: