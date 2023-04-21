Advanced search
P&G Issues Voluntary Retrieval of a Limited Number of Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer Value Packs

04/21/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is voluntarily retrieving one SKU of Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer Value Packs with lot code 3045D185EW3 shipped on or after March 13, 2023, sold at Meijer and Kroger and Kroger owned banner stores (listed below) in the United States as a precautionary measure.

Specific products included in voluntary retrieval of Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer Value Packs (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company has identified a very limited number of products where the packaging could be compromised. The liquid inside the bottle is not impacted, but the packaging could have been compromised during manufacturing, potentially causing leakage, or in extremely rare instances, causing the can to rupture. The quality of our products and safety of our consumers is our top priority. Although we have not had any consumer or customer complaints, we are taking this step as a precautionary measure.

This variant can be visually recognized by the purple label (called Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs) and sold in a twin value pack. All other Zevo aerosols, sprays and traps are not impacted and may continue to be used and purchased as intended. This represents a very small, identified batch of this sku.

Zevo will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased impacted products. Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol spray products. It is recommended to place the product into a separate plastic bag (as is) and if the twin pack is still unopened, dispose of it without separating the two cans from the shrink-wrapped plastic.

Consumers with questions regarding this retrieval can seek reimbursement and learn more information at www.zevoinsect.com/retrievals.

**Kroger-owned banner stores: Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Fry's Food and Drug, Fry's Marketplace, Fry's Mercado, Gerbes, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Payless Super Market, Ralphs, Ralphs Fresh Fare, Smith's, and Smith's Marketplace.


© Business Wire 2023
