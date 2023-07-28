July 28 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co beat analysts' estimates for quarterly sales on Friday, as the consumer goods giant benefited from multiple price hikes and resilient demand for its cleaning products, paper towels and other household products.

The Tide detergent maker's fourth-quarter net sales rose to $20.55 billion, from $19.52 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $19.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru and Kailyn Rhone in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)