Jon R. Moeller, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) will lead the Procter & Gamble 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This year’s meeting will be held virtually via a live webcast at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PG2023.

Media and investors may access the live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PG2023 beginning at 11:45 a.m., approximately 15 minutes before the annual meeting’s 12:00 p.m. start time.

The webcast of the meeting will also be available for replay. For information on meeting business and the items up for shareholder vote, P&G’s Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement is available at www.pginvestor.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

