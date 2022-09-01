Log in
    PG   US7427181091

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
09:48 2022-09-01 am EDT
136.92 USD   -0.74%
09:16aP&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 8
BU
08/30Procter & Gamble Currently Down Eight Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since August 2015 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29Procter & Gamble on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 8

09/01/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Andre Schulten, Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 9:00 A.M. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Category: PG-IR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 81 491 M - -
Net income 2023 14 867 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 329 B 329 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,35x
EV / Sales 2024 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 59,6%
Managers and Directors
Jon R. Moeller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Schulten Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Cretella Chief Information Officer
Victor Aguilar Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Shailesh G. Jejurikar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-15.67%329 056
UNILEVER PLC-0.51%116 298
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-31.29%90 789
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.68%78 629
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.35%65 237
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC4.83%55 372