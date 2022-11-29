Advanced search
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
11-28-2022
146.60 USD   -0.08%
09:05aP&G to Webcast Presentation From the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, December 6
BU
11/22A December rally seems less and less likely...
MS
11/22Wolfe Research Starts Procter & Gamble at Outperform With $156 Price Target
MT
P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, December 6

11/29/2022
Andre Schulten, Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (ET).

Media and investors may access the live webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 8:00 A.M. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Category: PG-IR


© Business Wire 2022
