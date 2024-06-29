New 90s sitcom-inspired content series will help promote Pampers Diaper Stash’s new gifting feature

Having a baby comes with many unknowns, including how many diapers and wipes parents need. That’s why Pampers created Diaper Stash, a diaper fund that friends and families can contribute to so parents can stock up on all the diapers and wipes they need, when they need them. Pampers is putting the spotlight on how loved ones can help ensure parents are stocked​ ​​​up on this often overlooked essential by premiering ​That's So Baby– ​​a 4-part 90s sitcom-inspired content series​ produced by Kevin Hart’s entertainment company Hartbeat,​ starring​ ​​​90s sitcom queen Tisha Campbell and critically-acclaimed music artist and actor Tristan Mack Wilds. The That’s So Baby series takes on a comedic approach to the relatable gift giving conversations all families and friends experience when prepping for baby’s arrival.

Pampers knows it takes a village to raise a child; that's why Pampers Diaper Stash launched last year to give parents the ability to create a Stash for themselves while rallying the support of their community with ease. Now, Pampers has introduced a new feature that allows friends and family to create a Diaper Stash for the parents in their lives, helping them unlock the true power of their inner circles.

“Oftentimes at baby showers, expecting parents are gifted too many diapers in the smaller sizes (that may go unused) or not given nearly enough diapers relative to how many they’ll go through,” said Diaper Stash Brand Director Lindsay Gilbert. “And beyond the baby shower, friends and family are always looking for ways they can support the parents in their life once baby arrives. That’s why Pampers created Diaper Stash – to help parents stock up on all the diapers and wipes they’ll need and order the right sizes as baby grows, while giving those around them a quick and practical way to show their ongoing support.”

With the newly introduced feature, parents can use the funds from their Stash to purchase Pampers diapers and wipes online from major retailers or scan receipts to get reimbursed directly to their linked bank account.

To watch the full That’s So Baby series, please visit https://diaperstash.pampers.com/Thats_so_Baby, and to create or contribute to a Diaper Stash, please visit diaperstash.pampers.com.

