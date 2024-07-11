Pampers is Donating Up to 1,000,000 Preemie Swaddlers Diapers to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

This summer, Pampers is working to support preemie parents with the help of U.S. Track & Field legend, 11-time Olympic medalist, and mother Allyson Felix through a donation of up to one million preemie diapers to NICUs across the country. From July 2, 2024, through September 2, 2024, Pampers will donate one Pampers Preemie Swaddlers diaper to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals for every purchase of a Pampers Swaddlers Huge Pack at Walmart, up to one million diapers.

Becoming a parent is one of the biggest and most exciting changes that most people experience. But that moment can become one of uncertainty when your baby is moved to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Allyson Felix is intimately familiar with the range of emotions that comes with having a child born prematurely – and the joy of seeing them discharged from the NICU. After an emergency cesarean section at 32 weeks pregnant, Felix’s daughter spent a month in the NICU. Felix has partnered with Pampers to tell her NICU story, encouraging others to share their own experiences and support NICU families with a purchase of Pampers at Walmart.

“My daughter’s arrival was a big moment for us as a family, but it was also a time of uncertainty. In the NICU, she spent her first days and weeks separated from me as we both embarked on our own health journeys after birth,” said Allyson Felix. “For many families, the NICU is just another hurdle they have to clear before crossing the finish line and settling in at home. It’s a time when parents and their baby need to feel love and support, so I’m proud to be partnering with Pampers at Walmart to help NICU families across the country.”

As the #1 choice of U.S. hospitals and the diaper recommended by 95% of NICU nurses, Pampers has provided support to parents of premature babies since the 2002 launch of a diaper made specifically for premature babies. In 2016, after more than 10,000 hours of research, Pampers launched a hospital-exclusive diaper designed for premature babies as small as one pound.

“As preemies face the biggest challenge of their lives in the NICU, it’s important that we do what we can to help simplify their stay, and providing specially designed diapers is a small way that we can support them," said Marty Vanderstelt, father of two and Senior Vice President, North America Baby Care at P&G.

Clinically proven to be gentle on newborn skin and designed to promote healthy skin, Pampers Preemie Swaddlers are made of Blankie Soft material for ultimate softness and have unique features meant to protect the delicate skin of premature babies:

Has a Multi-Stripe Wetness Indicator that allows for early, accurate detection of wet diapers to help nurses and parents better care for baby’s skin

Protects your baby’s delicate belly with our Umbilical Cord Notch

Reversible design with re-attachable tabs for any-position diaper change to minimize overhandling baby

You can learn more about Allyson Felix’s NICU journey and her Pampers partnership in this video. To support NICU babies across the United States this summer, visit your local Walmart store to purchase Pampers diapers or shop online at https://www.walmart.com/c/brand/pampers.

