O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Procter & Gamble Company, código ISIN BRPGCOBDR001, informa que foi aprovado em 10/10/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,940700000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,231170702 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 21/11/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 18/10/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 19/10/2023 até 20/10/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Procter &
Gamble Company (Company), ISIN BRPGCOBDR001, hereby informs that on 10/10/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,940700000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,231170702 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 21/11/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 18/10/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 19/10/2023 to 20/10/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Procter & Gamble Company is one of the world's leaders in producing and selling consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- care and hygiene products (38.1%): oral hygiene products (toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, etc.; Crest, Oral-B, Scope brands, etc.), pharmaceutical products (Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto Bismol, Vicks, etc.), toilet training pants (Luvs, Pampers), toilet papers and paper towels (Bounty, Charmin, Puffs), feminine protection products (Always, Always Discreet and Tampax), etc.;
- home care and laundry products (34.4%): dishwashing liquids, detergents, stain removers, fabric softeners, deodorizers, bleaches, etc. (Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide Cascade, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer, etc.);
- beauty products (18.3%): hair care products (shampoos, colorings, and cream rinses; Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene and Rejoice brands), body care (soaps, shower gels, deodorants, etc.; Camay, Zest, Secret, Old Spice) and cosmetics (make-up and facial care; Max Facto, Covergirl and Olay);
- shaving products (8.2%): blades, razors, batteries, etc. (Braun, Gillette and Venus brands);
- other (1%).
Export accounts for 54.5% of net sales.