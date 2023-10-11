INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Procter & Gamble Company, código ISIN BRPGCOBDR001, informa que foi aprovado em 10/10/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,940700000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,231170702 por BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 21/11/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 18/10/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 19/10/2023 até 20/10/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Procter &

Gamble Company (Company), ISIN BRPGCOBDR001, hereby informs that on 10/10/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,940700000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,231170702 per BDR.

The payment will be completed on 21/11/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 18/10/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 19/10/2023 to 20/10/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

