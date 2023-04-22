Advanced search
    PG   US7427181091

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report
04:03:01 2023-04-21 pm EDT
156.07 USD   +3.46%
Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Historic Flooding in Southeast Florida With P&G Products and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

04/22/2023 | 09:31am EDT
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230422005009/en/

Tide Loads of Hope Set-Up (Photo: Business Wire)

Tide Loads of Hope Set-Up (Photo: Business Wire)

WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of historic flooding in southeast Florida.

WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of historic flooding in southeast Florida. The mobile laundry vehicle will begin services in impacted areas, providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent tornados. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted, with the exception of heavy bedding.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials, as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs.

WHY: Storms brought unprecedented rainfall, totaling more than 25 inches and causing flash floods across southeast Florida. The historic floods damaged nearly a thousand homes and left residents without access to clean water.

Since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope has been supporting communities devastated by natural disasters, helping to restore a sense of normalcy through the simple act of providing clean clothes. Tide Loads of Hope laundering services and P&G everyday essential kits are free and available to people affected by these disasters and the volunteers who are helping to respond.

WHERE: Starting on Saturday, April 22, the team will collect laundry at the following location from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or until daily capacity has been reached. The team will also be distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies directly into the affected areas.

Alan W. Morton Activity Center
2890 SW 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

For updates, please visit Tide’s Twitter at @Tide and Instagram at @Tidelaundry.

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: For more than 15 years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope is a mobile laundromat that can complete hundreds of loads of laundry per day. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the program has benefitted over 90,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.

As a key component of Tide Ambition 2030, Tide has committed to expand its Loads of Hope program tenfold, providing clean clothes to millions of people in times of need, with a focus on communities most impacted by climate change. Learn more at https://tide.com/en-us/our-commitment/loads-of-hope.

PRODUCT BRANDS: P&G brands to be distributed include Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Febreze, Ivory, Gillette, Mr. Clean, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Safeguard, Secret, Swiffer, Tampax, Tide and Venus.

PARTNER: P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.


© Business Wire 2023
