Residents Can Receive Free P&G Essential Personal Care Products, On-Site Shower Services and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services at Church of God in Russells Point, Ohio

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318570722/en/

Tide Loads of Hope Truck (Photo: Business Wire)

WHO: Families, individuals, and responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products, laundry and shower services in the wake of devastating tornadoes and storms striking in Ohio and Indiana. WHAT: P&G Disaster Relief is activating to support recovery efforts in Ohio and Indiana in collaboration with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. A Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, will provide free, full-service laundry to affected residents and responders. People can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried, and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted, except for heavy bedding. A shower trailer will be also available to provide residents with hot showers. The shower trailer has five private bathroom/shower units, one of which is ADA-compliant, and a Pampers diaper changing station. Individual personal care products, including shampoo, conditioner and body wash from P&G brands such as Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Olay and Old Spice, and freshly laundered towels will be available for use on-site. All units are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following each use. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials, including cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly into impacted neighborhoods.* WHY: Powerful tornadoes and storms struck central Indiana and Ohio, resulting in loss of life and damage to homes and communities. P&G, Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries are working together to continue their commitment to help restore a sense of normalcy to communities most impacted by major disasters. Together, they assist people in need of clean laundry, showers and personal care items in communities recovering from major disasters. These services are free and available to local families and first responders while supplies last. WHERE: Beginning on Monday, March 18, 2024, the team will collect laundry at the below location and time until daily capacity has been reached. The deployed disaster relief vehicle will also provide shower services, and the team will be distributing personal care kits, home care and cleaning supplies directly to the affected areas. Church of God, 432 OH-708, Russells Point, OH, 43348 9am – 5pm EDT (or until daily capacity is reached) For the most up-to-date information, please visit Tide’s social channels: Tide: X account: @Tide and Instagram: @tidelaundry *Personal care kits contain products from P&G brands such as Always, Crest, Ivory, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Safeguard, Secret, Tampax, and Venus. Home and cleaning product brands include Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer, Tide and Zevo.

ABOUT P&G: P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: For more than 15 years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope is a mobile laundromat that can complete hundreds of loads of laundry per day. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the program has benefitted over 90,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit Tide’s X account: @Tide and Instagram: @tidelaundry.

As a key component of Tide Ambition 2030, Tide has committed to expand its Loads of Hope program tenfold, providing clean clothes to millions of people in times of need, with a focus on communities most impacted by climate change. Learn more at https://tide.com/en-us/our-commitment/loads-of-hope.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. By focusing where the business has unique strengths, Walmart.org works to tackle key social and environmental issues and collaborate with others to spark long-lasting systemic change. Walmart has stores in 20 countries, employs more than 2 million associates and does business with thousands of suppliers who, in turn, employ millions of people. Walmart.org is helping people live better by supporting programs to accelerate upward job mobility for frontline workers, advance equity, address hunger, build inclusive economic opportunity for people in supply chains, protect and restore nature, reduce waste and emissions, and build strong communities where Walmart operates. To learn more, visit https://walmart.org or connect on X @Walmartorg.

ABOUT MATTHEW 25: MINISTRIES Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 20,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to the poorest of the poor and disaster victims. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 25,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is included on Forbes' 2023 list of America's Top 100 Charities, is a 4-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator and has earned a Platinum-Level Candid Exchange seal. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards.” For more information, contact Michelle Jones mjones@m25m.org at Matthew 25: Ministries (513) 793-6256, or visit https://m25m.org/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318570722/en/