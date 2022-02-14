Procter & Gamble Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is currently at $155.44, down $0.84 or 0.54%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 9, 2021, when it closed at $153.32

-- Currently down seven consecutive days; down 5.3% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Nov. 24, 2020, when it fell for seven straight trading days

-- Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending April 28, 2020, when it fell 6.26%

-- Down 3.12% month-to-date

-- Down 4.97% year-to-date

-- Down 5.34% from its all-time closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

-- Up 21.8% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 12, 2021), when it closed at $127.62

-- Down 5.34% from its 52-week closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

-- Up 27.26% from its 52-week closing low of $122.15 on March 4, 2021

-- Traded as low as $153.36; lowest intraday level since Dec. 9, 2021, when it hit $151.60

-- Down 1.88% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 26, 2022, when it fell as much as 1.98%

-- Subtracted 5.54 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 1:00:00 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1318ET