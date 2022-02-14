Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Procter & Gamble Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PG   US7427181091

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Procter & Gamble Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

02/14/2022 | 01:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is currently at $155.44, down $0.84 or 0.54%


-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 9, 2021, when it closed at $153.32

-- Currently down seven consecutive days; down 5.3% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Nov. 24, 2020, when it fell for seven straight trading days

-- Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending April 28, 2020, when it fell 6.26%

-- Down 3.12% month-to-date

-- Down 4.97% year-to-date

-- Down 5.34% from its all-time closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

-- Up 21.8% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 12, 2021), when it closed at $127.62

-- Down 5.34% from its 52-week closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

-- Up 27.26% from its 52-week closing low of $122.15 on March 4, 2021

-- Traded as low as $153.36; lowest intraday level since Dec. 9, 2021, when it hit $151.60

-- Down 1.88% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 26, 2022, when it fell as much as 1.98%

-- Subtracted 5.54 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 1:00:00 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1318ET

All news about PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
01:19pProcter & Gamble Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Stre..
DJ
02/08PROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08New Gain Power Blast Dish Spray™ Gives People a Whole New Way to Get Happy
BU
02/08
CI
02/04Star Javicia Leslie Partners with Puffs® to Welcome kids at Cincinnati Children's into ..
BU
02/04INSIDER SELL : Procter & Gamble
MT
02/02Procter & Gamble - Royal Oils and Gold Series Open Submissions for Rooted in Science Sc..
AQ
02/02INSIDER SELL : Procter & Gamble
MT
02/01PROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/01Royal Oils and Gold Series Open Submissions for Rooted in Science Scholarship Program
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79 512 M - -
Net income 2022 14 976 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 375 B 375 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
EV / Sales 2023 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 156,29 $
Average target price 167,20 $
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Schulten Chief Financial Officer
David S. Taylor Executive Chairman
Vittorio Cretella Chief Information Officer
Victor Aguilar Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.46%374 637
UNILEVER PLC-0.79%136 301
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-18.75%107 876
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-4.33%70 413
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.81%67 032
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-7.06%57 266