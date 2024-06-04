The Procter & Gamble Company Regulation G Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
In accordance with the SEC's Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in Procter & Gamble's June 4, 2024, Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference presentation, associated slides and other materials and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure. We believe that these measures provide useful perspective on underlying business trends (i.e., trends excluding non-recurring or unusual items) and results and provide a supplemental measure of year-on-year results.
The non-GAAP measures described below are used by Management in making operating decisions, allocating financial resources and for business strategy purposes. These measures may be useful to investors as they provide supplemental information about business performance and provide investors a view of our business results through the eyes of Management. Certain of these measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining their at-risk compensation.
These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered by the user in place of the related GAAP measure, but rather as supplemental information to our business results. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items or events being adjusted.
The following measures are provided:
- Organic sales growth - page 2
- Core EPS and currency-neutral Core EPS - page 3
- Adjusted free cash flow productivity - page 4
Organic sales growth:Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP measure of sales growth excluding the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures and foreign exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis.
The Core earnings measures included in the following reconciliation tables refer to the equivalent GAAP measures adjusted as applicable for the following:
- Intangible asset impairment: The Company recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2023, a non-cash,after-tax impairment charge of $1.0 billion ($1.3 billion before tax) to adjust the carrying value of the Gillette intangible asset acquired as part of the Company's 2005 acquisition of The Gillette Company.
- Incremental restructuring:The Company has historically had an ongoing level of restructuring activities of approximately $250 - $500 million before tax. Beginning 2012, the Company had a strategic productivity and cost savings initiative that resulted in incremental restructuring charges through fiscal 2020. On December 5, 2023, the Company also announced a limited market portfolio restructuring of its business operations, primarily in certain Enterprise Markets, including Argentina and Nigeria. The adjustments to Core earnings include only the restructuring costs above what we believe are the normal recurring level of restructuring costs.
- Early debt extinguishment charge:In fiscal 2021, the company recorded after tax charges of $427 million ($512 million before tax), due to early extinguishment of certain long-term debt. These charges represent the difference between the reacquisition price and the par value of the debt extinguished.
- Gain on Dissolution of the PGT Healthcare Partnership:The Company dissolved our PGT Healthcare partnership, a venture between the Company and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd (Teva) in the OTC consumer healthcare business, in fiscal 2019. The transaction was accounted for as a sale of the Teva portion of the PGT business and the Company recognized an after-tax gain on the dissolution of $353 million.
- Shave Care Impairment:In fiscal 2019, the Company recognized a one-time,non-cash,after-tax charge of $8.0 billion to adjust the carrying values of the Shave Care reporting unit. This was comprised of an after-tax impairment charge of $6.8 billion related to goodwill and an after-tax impairment charge of $1.2 billion to reduce the carrying value of the Gillette indefinite-lived intangible assets.
- Anti-dilutiveImpacts:The Shave Care impairment charges caused certain equity instruments that are normally dilutive (and hence normally assumed converted or exercised for the purposes of determining diluted net earnings per share) to be anti- dilutive. Accordingly, for U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share, these instruments were not assumed to be concerted or exercised. Specifically, in fiscal 2019, the weighted average outstanding preferred shares were not included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Additionally, in fiscal 2019, none of our outstanding share-based equity awards were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. As a result of the non-GAAP Shave Care impairment adjustment, these instruments are dilutive for non-GAAP earnings per share.
- Transitional Impacts of the U.S. Tax Act:The U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "U.S. Tax Act") in December 2017. This resulted in a net charge for the fiscal year 2018. The adjustment to core earnings includes only this transitional impact. It does not include the ongoing impacts of the lower U.S. statutory rate on pre-tax earnings.
We do not view the above items to be part of our sustainable results, and their exclusion from core earnings measures provides a more comparable measure of year-on-year results. These items are also excluded when evaluating senior management in determining their at-risk compensation.
Core EPS and currency-neutralCore EPS:Core earnings per share, or Core EPS, is a measure of the Company's diluted net earnings per common share adjusted as indicated. Currency-neutral Core EPS is a measure of the Company's Core EPS excluding the incremental current year impact of foreign exchange.
Adjusted free cash flow:Adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital spending and adjusted for certain other items as indicated. Adjusted free cash flow represents the cash that the Company is able to generate after taking into account planned maintenance and asset expansion. Management views adjusted free cash flow as an important measure because it is one factor used in determining the amount of cash available for dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions and other discretionary investment.
Adjusted free cash flow productivity:Adjusted free cash flow productivity is defined as the ratio of adjusted free cash flow to net earnings adjusted as indicated. Management views adjusted free cash flow productivity as useful measures to help investors understand P&G's ability to generate cash. These measures are used by management in making operating decisions, allocating financial resources and for budget planning purposes.
1. Organic sales growth:
Organic Sales
Prior Periods
Net Sales
Acquisition/
Organic Sales
Foreign
Divestiture
Total Company
Growth
Exchange Impact
Impact/Other*
Growth
FY 2024 Q1-Q3
3%
1%
-%
4%
FY 2023
2%
5%
-%
7%
FY 2022
5%
2%
-%
7%
FY 2021
7%
(1)%
-%
6%
FY 2020
5%
2%
(1)%
6%
FY 2019
1%
4%
-%
5%
Q3 FY 2024
1%
2%
-%
3%
Q2 FY 2024
3%
1%
-%
4%
Q1 FY 2024
6%
1%
-%
7%
*Acquisition & Divestiture Impact/Other includes the volume and mix impact of acquisitions and divestitures, the impact from the July 1, 2018, adoption of new accounting standards for "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile net sales to organic sales.
Net Sales
Combined Foreign Exchange &
Organic Sales
Total Company
Growth
Acquisition/Divestiture Impact/Other*
Growth
FY 2024 (Estimate)
+2% to +4%
+1% to +2%
+4% to +5%
*Combined Foreign Exchange & Acquisition/Divestiture Impact/Other includes foreign exchange impacts, the volume and mix impact of acquisitions and divestitures and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile net sales to organic sales.
Organic Sales
Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024
Net Sales
Acquisition/
Organic Sales
Foreign
Divestiture
Grooming
Growth
Exchange Impact
Impact/Other*
Growth
5%
4%
-%
9%
*Acquisition & Divestiture Impact/Other includes the volume and mix impact of acquisitions and divestitures and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile net sales to organic sales.
2. Core EPS and currency-neutral Core EPS:
Nine Months Ended March 31
Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to P&G
FY 2024
FY 2023
$4.75
$4.53
Incremental restructuring
0.02
-
Intangible asset impairment
0.42
-
Core EPS
$5.19
$4.53
Percentage change vs. prior period
15%
Currency Impact to Earnings
$0.19
Currency-Neutral Core EPS
$5.38
Percentage change vs. prior period Core EPS
19%
Note - All reconciling items are presented net of tax. Tax effects are calculated consistent with the nature of the underlying transaction.
Core EPS and Currency-Neutral Core EPS
Prior Fiscal Years
Twelve Months Ended June 30
FY 2018
Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share
FY 2023
FY 2022
FY 2021
FY 2020
FY 2019
Attributable to P&G
$5.90
$5.81
$5.50
$4.96
$1.43
$3.67
Incremental Restructuring
0.16
0.13
0.23
Early Debt Extinguishment
0.16
0.09
Gain on Dissolution of PGT Partnership
(0.13)
Shave Care Impairment
3.03
Anti-Dilutive Impacts
0.06
Transitional Impact of U.S. Tax Act
0.23
Core EPS
$5.90
$5.81
$5.66
$5.12
$4.52
$4.22
Percentage change vs. prior period Core EPS
2%
3%
11%
13%
7%
Currency Impact to Earnings
0.55
0.12
0.04
0.15
0.35
Currency-Neutral Core EPS
$6.45
$5.93
$5.70
$5.27
$4.87
Percentage change vs. prior period Core EPS
11%
5%
11%
17%
15%
Note - All reconciling items are presented net of tax. Tax effects are calculated consistent with the nature of the underlying transaction.
3. Adjusted free cash flow productivity (dollar amounts in millions):
Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024
Adjustments
Adjusted
Adjustments
Adjusted Free
Operating
Capital
to Operating
Free Cash
Net
to Net
Net Earnings
Cash Flow
Cash Flow
Spending
Cash Flow*
Flow
Earnings
Earnings**
as Adjusted
Productivity
$14,092
$(2,539)
$422
$11,975
$11,830
1,026
$12,856
93%
- Adjustments to Operating Cash Flow include transitional tax payments resulting from the U.S. Tax Act.
- Adjustments to Net Earnings relate to the Gillette intangible asset impairment charge recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2023.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Productivity
Prior Fiscal Years
Twelve Months Ended June 30
Adjusted
Fiscal
Operating
Capital
Adjustments
Adjusted
Net
Adjustments
Net
Free Cash
Cash
to Operating
Free Cash
to Net
Earnings as
Flow
Year
Flow
Spending
Cash Flow*
Flow
Earnings
Earnings**
Adjusted
Productivity
2023
$16,848
$(3,062)
$225
$14,011
$14,738
-
$14,738
95%
2022
$16,723
$(3,156)
$225
$13,792
$14,793
-
$14,793
93%
2021
$18,371
$(2,787)
$225
$15,809
$14,352
$427
$14,779
107%
2020
$17,403
$(3,073)
$543
$14,873
$13,103
-
$13,103
114%
2019
$15,242
$(3,347)
$235
$12,130
$3,966
$7,625
$11,591
105%
2018
$14,867
$(3,717)
-
$11,150
$9,861
$845
$10,706
104%
2017
$12,753
$(3,384)
$418
$9,787
$15,411
$(4,990)
$10,421
94%
2016
$15,435
$(3,314)
-
$12,121
$10,604
$(72)
$10,532
115%
2015
$14,608
$(3,736)
$729
$11,601
$7,144
$4,187
$11,331
102%
2014
$13,958
$(3,848)
-
$10,110
$11,785
-
$11,785
86%
10-Year
$12,538
$12,378
101%
Average
- Adjustments to Operating Cash Flow include transitional tax payments resulting from the U.S. Tax Act in fiscals 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019; tax payments related to the Merck OTC Consumer Healthcare acquisition in fiscal 2020; tax payments related to the Beauty Brands divestiture in fiscal 2017; and tax payments related to the Pet Care divestiture in fiscal 2015.
- Adjustments to Net Earnings include early debt extinguishment charges in fiscal 2021; Shave Care impairment charges and the gain on the dissolution of the PGT Healthcare partnership in fiscal 2019; transitional impact of the U.S. Tax Act in fiscal 2018; losses on early debt extinguishment in fiscals 2018 and 2017; the gain on the sale of the Beauty Brands business in 2017; the gain on the sale of the Batteries business in fiscal 2016; the Batteries business impairment charges in fiscals 2016 and 2015; and the Venezuelan deconsolidation charge in fiscal 2015.
