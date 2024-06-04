The Procter & Gamble Company Regulation G Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In accordance with the SEC's Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in Procter & Gamble's June 4, 2024, Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference presentation, associated slides and other materials and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure. We believe that these measures provide useful perspective on underlying business trends (i.e., trends excluding non-recurring or unusual items) and results and provide a supplemental measure of year-on-year results.

The non-GAAP measures described below are used by Management in making operating decisions, allocating financial resources and for business strategy purposes. These measures may be useful to investors as they provide supplemental information about business performance and provide investors a view of our business results through the eyes of Management. Certain of these measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining their at-risk compensation.

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered by the user in place of the related GAAP measure, but rather as supplemental information to our business results. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items or events being adjusted.

The following measures are provided:

Organic sales growth:Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP measure of sales growth excluding the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures and foreign exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis.

The Core earnings measures included in the following reconciliation tables refer to the equivalent GAAP measures adjusted as applicable for the following:

Intangible asset impairment : The Company recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2023, a non-cash,after-tax impairment charge of $1.0 billion ($1.3 billion before tax) to adjust the carrying value of the Gillette intangible asset acquired as part of the Company's 2005 acquisition of The Gillette Company.

: The Company recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2023, a non-cash,after-tax impairment charge of $1.0 billion ($1.3 billion before tax) to adjust the carrying value of the Gillette intangible asset acquired as part of the Company's 2005 acquisition of The Gillette Company. Incremental restructuring: The Company has historically had an ongoing level of restructuring activities of approximately $250 - $500 million before tax. Beginning 2012, the Company had a strategic productivity and cost savings initiative that resulted in incremental restructuring charges through fiscal 2020. On December 5, 2023, the Company also announced a limited market portfolio restructuring of its business operations, primarily in certain Enterprise Markets, including Argentina and Nigeria. The adjustments to Core earnings include only the restructuring costs above what we believe are the normal recurring level of restructuring costs.

The Company has historically had an ongoing level of restructuring activities of approximately $250 - $500 million before tax. Beginning 2012, the Company had a strategic productivity and cost savings initiative that resulted in incremental restructuring charges through fiscal 2020. On December 5, 2023, the Company also announced a limited market portfolio restructuring of its business operations, primarily in certain Enterprise Markets, including Argentina and Nigeria. The adjustments to Core earnings include only the restructuring costs above what we believe are the normal recurring level of restructuring costs. Early debt extinguishment charge: In fiscal 2021, the company recorded after tax charges of $427 million ($512 million before tax), due to early extinguishment of certain long-term debt. These charges represent the difference between the reacquisition price and the par value of the debt extinguished.

In fiscal 2021, the company recorded after tax charges of $427 million ($512 million before tax), due to early extinguishment of certain long-term debt. These charges represent the difference between the reacquisition price and the par value of the debt extinguished. Gain on Dissolution of the PGT Healthcare Partnership: The Company dissolved our PGT Healthcare partnership, a venture between the Company and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd (Teva) in the OTC consumer healthcare business, in fiscal 2019. The transaction was accounted for as a sale of the Teva portion of the PGT business and the Company recognized an after-tax gain on the dissolution of $353 million.

The Company dissolved our PGT Healthcare partnership, a venture between the Company and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd (Teva) in the OTC consumer healthcare business, in fiscal 2019. The transaction was accounted for as a sale of the Teva portion of the PGT business and the Company recognized an after-tax gain on the dissolution of $353 million. Shave Care Impairment: In fiscal 2019, the Company recognized a one-time,non-cash,after-tax charge of $8.0 billion to adjust the carrying values of the Shave Care reporting unit. This was comprised of an after-tax impairment charge of $6.8 billion related to goodwill and an after-tax impairment charge of $1.2 billion to reduce the carrying value of the Gillette indefinite-lived intangible assets.

In fiscal 2019, the Company recognized a one-time,non-cash,after-tax charge of $8.0 billion to adjust the carrying values of the Shave Care reporting unit. This was comprised of an after-tax impairment charge of $6.8 billion related to goodwill and an after-tax impairment charge of $1.2 billion to reduce the carrying value of the Gillette indefinite-lived intangible assets. Anti-dilutive Impacts: The Shave Care impairment charges caused certain equity instruments that are normally dilutive (and hence normally assumed converted or exercised for the purposes of determining diluted net earnings per share) to be anti- dilutive. Accordingly, for U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share, these instruments were not assumed to be concerted or exercised. Specifically, in fiscal 2019, the weighted average outstanding preferred shares were not included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Additionally, in fiscal 2019, none of our outstanding share-based equity awards were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. As a result of the non-GAAP Shave Care impairment adjustment, these instruments are dilutive for non-GAAP earnings per share.

