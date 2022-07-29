Procter & Gamble Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is currently at $138.82, down $9.24 or 6.24%

--Would be lowest close since June 22, 2022, when it closed at $138.50

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell 7.58%

--Snaps a five day winning streak

--Down 3.46% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since May 2022, when it fell 7.89%

--Down 15.14% year-to-date

--Down 15.46% from its all-time closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 2.40% from 52 weeks ago (July 30, 2021), when it closed at $142.23

--Down 15.46% from its 52-week closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.88% from its 52-week closing low of $132.36 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as low as $138.69; lowest intraday level since June 22, 2022, when it hit $135.67

--Down 6.33% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 18, 2022, when it fell as much as 6.55%

--Second worst performer in the DJIA today

--Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 60.9 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:04:05 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

