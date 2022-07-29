Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Procter & Gamble Company
  News
  Summary
    PG   US7427181091

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-07-29 am EDT
139.62 USD   -5.70%
10:51aPROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:46aProcter & Gamble Flags $3.3-Billion Hit to Fiscal 2023 Profit After Mixed Fourth-Quarter Results
MT
10:42aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
Summary 
Summary

Procter & Gamble Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 11:23am EDT
Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is currently at $138.82, down $9.24 or 6.24%


--Would be lowest close since June 22, 2022, when it closed at $138.50

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell 7.58%

--Snaps a five day winning streak

--Down 3.46% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since May 2022, when it fell 7.89%

--Down 15.14% year-to-date

--Down 15.46% from its all-time closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 2.40% from 52 weeks ago (July 30, 2021), when it closed at $142.23

--Down 15.46% from its 52-week closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.88% from its 52-week closing low of $132.36 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as low as $138.69; lowest intraday level since June 22, 2022, when it hit $135.67

--Down 6.33% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 18, 2022, when it fell as much as 6.55%

--Second worst performer in the DJIA today

--Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 60.9 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 11:04:05 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1122ET

Analyst Recommendations on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80 051 M - -
Net income 2022 14 808 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 355 B 355 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
EV / Sales 2023 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 148,06 $
Average target price 159,35 $
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon R. Moeller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Schulten Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Cretella Chief Information Officer
Victor Aguilar Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Shailesh G. Jejurikar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.49%355 240
UNILEVER PLC0.68%122 544
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-26.72%96 945
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED11.02%77 307
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.71%66 357
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC2.30%56 293