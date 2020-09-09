Procter & Gamble : Graduate Hotels® Launches Graduate Cares® Program

Created in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble Professional and the American Hotel & Lodging Association, Graduate Cares® ensures the health and safety of guests and associates within Graduate Hotels’ 26 properties across the U.S.

As Graduate Hotels continues to reopen locations across the country, the company has taken additional steps to ensure the health and safety of its guests and associates through its Graduate Cares® program. Created in partnership with top medical professionals at the Cleveland Clinic and cleaning and disinfection experts from P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), Graduate Cares was designed to meet the standards of the industry’s most trusted experts and rethinks the end-to-end cleaning and guest interaction procedures.

A recent survey from P&G Professional found that 70 percent of hotel guests have a more stringent definition of “hotel cleanliness” since COVID-19 and more than 50 percent expect more thorough and frequent cleaning and transparency around what the hotel is doing to keep guests safe and rooms clean, including visible signs of cleaning and signage around the property.

“The health and safety of our guests has always been a priority for us at Graduate Hotels, and we have used the past few months to focus on how we can amplify this element of the experience to meet the current needs of travelers,” said Graduate Hotels President, David Rochefort. “We’re honored to have teamed up with top experts in the medical, cleaning and hospitality industries to create Graduate Cares and offer guests and associates a best-in-class cleanliness program. As we continue to reopen our Graduate Hotels portfolio, we’re pleased to provide an experience that helps ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who walks in our doors.”

Graduate Cares is in place at each of Graduate Hotels’ 26 properties across the country, and new protocols call for increased safety measures at guest check in and check out, guest rooms to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade levels of cleanliness with special attention paid to: doors and doorknobs, lighting controls, remote controls, and other high touch surfaces in guest rooms and common areas. In addition, each property will utilize visible signage to share cleaning protocols and products used, including in guest rooms after cleaning, so guests can be confident the spaces are clean, disinfected, and protected.

Strict protocols have also been established for the safety of all employees, both those who interact with guests and those who don’t. All associates will participate in advanced health awareness training, daily wellness checks, and increased and mandatory handwashing procedures, and will be required to wear gloves, face masks and shields.

“Throughout our relationship with Graduate Hotels, we’ve seen that cleanliness and safety are at the core of their guest experience and we’re proud to support their hotels as they welcome students, alumni and guests back to their locations across the nation,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President North America, P&G Professional. “As people resume their travels, it is more important than ever that hotels achieve and maintain a high level of cleanliness and disinfection. P&G Professional has top brands like Dawn Professional, Safeguard, Spic and Span, and Comet to help ensure spaces are cleaned, disinfected and protected for Graduate Hotels employees and guests as they reach these new standards of clean.”

For more details about Graduate Cares, visit www.graduatehotels.com or download the program overview here.

About Graduate Hotels®

Graduate Hotels is a hand-crafted collection of hotels that reside in dynamic university-anchored towns across the country. Each hotel pays homage to the heritage of its unique town through cultural nods to the local community. Launched in 2014, there are currently 26 hotels across the U.S. and an additional 9 hotels set to open by the end of 2021. Graduate Hotels is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, a Chicago-based vertically integrated real estate developer, owner and operator, founded by Ben Weprin in 2008. For more information on Graduate Hotels, please visit www.graduatehotels.com.

About Procter & Gamble Professional

P&G Professional is the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, serving the hospitality, foodservice, building cleaning and maintenance, healthcare, food/drug/mass, and convenience store industries. P&G Professional offers complete solutions utilizing its parent company's scale, trusted brands and strengths in market and consumer understanding. P&G Professional features such brands as Tide® Professional, Dawn® Professional, Cascade® Professional, Mr. Clean® Professional, Febreze® Professional, Swiffer® Professional, Comet®, Spic and Span®, Bounty®, Safeguard®, and its own brand, P&G Pro Line®. Please visit www.pgpro.com for the latest information about P&G Professional's solutions and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005875/en/