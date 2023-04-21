Procter & Gamble On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2022 -- Data Talk

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is currently at $156.69, up $5.84 or 3.87%

--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $157.36

--On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 25, 2022, when it rose 4.27%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 5.38% month-to-date

--Up 3.39% year-to-date

--Down 4.58% from its all-time closing high of $164.21 on Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 2.83% from 52 weeks ago (April 22, 2022), when it closed at $161.25

--Down 4.11% from its 52-week closing high of $163.41 on April 28, 2022

--Up 26.61% from its 52-week closing low of $123.76 on Oct. 10, 2022

--Traded as high as $158.11; highest intraday level since May 3, 2022, when it hit $158.99

--Up 4.81% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 2, 2020, when it rose as much as 5.18%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Contributed 38.49 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:12:25 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

