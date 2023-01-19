Procter & Gamble : Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

ACROSS OUR BUSINESS

Q2 FY 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Execution of our integrated strategies continued to yield good results in the October - December quarter.

Organic Sales grew 5% driven by pricing.

Growth was broad-based across business units, with each of our 10 product categories growing or holding organic sales.

Global aggregate market share was in-line with prior year, with 27 of our top 50 category/country combinations holding or growing share.

Core earnings per share declined 4% versus the prior year. Excluding foreign exchange, core earnings per share grew 5%.