Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Procter & Gamble Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PG   US7427181091

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:46 2023-01-19 am EST
144.04 USD   -1.00%
10:23aP&G ups sales outlook but higher costs hit 2Q profits
AQ
10:11aProcter & Gamble : Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
10:02aWhen bad news means bad news
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Procter & Gamble : Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

01/19/2023 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings

Release

Q2 FY 2023 Results

January 19, 2023

INTEGRATED

GROWTH STRATEGY

WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE

PORTFOLIO

PERFORMANCE DRIVES

BRAND CHOICE

ORGANIZATION

SUPERIORITY

TO WIN WITH CONSUMERS

EMPOWERED • AGILE

ACCOUNTABLE

CONSTRUCTIVE PRODUCTIVITY

DISRUPTION

ACROSS OUR BUSINESS

TO FUEL INVESTMENTS

Business Results

Q2 FY 2023

Q2 FY 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Execution of our integrated strategies continued to yield good results in the October - December quarter.

Organic Sales grew 5% driven by pricing.

Growth was broad-based across business units, with each of our 10 product categories growing or holding organic sales.

Global aggregate market share was in-line with prior year, with 27 of our top 50 category/country combinations holding or growing share.

Core earnings per share declined 4% versus the prior year. Excluding foreign exchange, core earnings per share grew 5%.

Q2 FY 2023 RESULTS

Organic Sales Growth

Organic Volume Growth

EPS Growth

Currency Neutral

EPS Growth

Adjusted Free Cash

Flow Productivity

Q2 FY '23

+5%

-6%

-4%

+5%

72%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Procter & Gamble Company published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 15:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
10:23aP&G ups sales outlook but higher costs hit 2Q profits
AQ
10:11aProcter & Gamble : Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
10:02aWhen bad news means bad news
MS
09:50aTrending : P&G's 2Q Meets Street Views, But Volumes Fall
DJ
09:17aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
09:13aUS Housing Starts, Permits Decline in December, Adding Pressure to US Equity Futures Af..
MT
08:53aSector Update: Consumer
MT
08:49aProcter & Gamble Fiscal Second-Quarter Results Decline as Foreign Exchange Headwinds Co..
MT
08:30aTranscript : The Procter & Gamble Company, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 19, 202..
CI
08:10aRecession Fears Rise After Weak Data, Dragging Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Lo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80 316 M - -
Net income 2023 14 570 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 741 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,0x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 347 B 347 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
EV / Sales 2024 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 146,41 $
Average target price 152,42 $
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon R. Moeller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Schulten Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Cretella Chief Information Officer
Victor Aguilar Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Shailesh G. Jejurikar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.40%346 947
UNILEVER PLC-2.08%128 096
ESTEE LAUDER6.10%93 931
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED4.96%77 568
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-0.71%63 744
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT3.08%27 113