Procter & Gamble : Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

Q2 FY 2023
HIGHLIGHTS
Execution of our integrated strategies continued to yield good results in the October - December quarter.
Organic Sales grew 5% driven by pricing.
Growth was broad-based across business units, with each of our 10 product categories growing or holding organic sales.
Global aggregate market share was in-line with prior year, with 27 of our top 50 category/country combinations holding or growing share.
Core earnings per share declined 4% versus the prior year. Excluding foreign exchange, core earnings per share grew 5%.
Organic Sales Growth
Organic Volume Growth
EPS Growth
Currency Neutral
EPS Growth
Adjusted Free Cash
Flow Productivity
Q2 FY '23
+5%
-6%
-4%
+5%
72%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.