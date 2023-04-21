Procter & Gamble : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
|
ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE
On April 21, 2023, The Procter & Gamble Company (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its third quarter results and hosted a conference call related to those results. The Company is furnishing on Form 8-K a series of slides referenced in the conference call, which are also posted on the Company's website.
This 8-K is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01, "Regulation FD Disclosure."
|
ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
(d) Exhibits
|
Exhibit Number
|
|
Description
|
99.1
|
|
Informational Slides Provided by The Procter & Gamble Company dated April 21, 2023.
|
104
|
|
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
|
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
BY: /s/ Sandra T. Lane
Sandra T. Lane
Assistant Secretary
April 21, 2023
