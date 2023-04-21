Advanced search
Procter & Gamble : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

04/21/2023 | 10:30am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 21, 2023

THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Ohio
 001-00434
 31-0411980
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

One Procter & Gamble Plaza, Cincinnati, Ohio45202
(Address of Principal Executive Offices, and Zip Code)


513-983-1100
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock without Par Value
 		PG
 NYSE
1.125% Notes due 2023
 PG23A
 NYSE
0.500% Notes due 2024
 PG24A
 NYSE
0.625% Notes due 2024
 PG24B
 NYSE
1.375% Notes due 2025
 PG25
 NYSE
0.110% Notes due 2026
 PG26D
 NYSE
4.875% EUR notes due May 2027
 PG27A
 NYSE
1.200% Notes due 2028
 PG28
 NYSE
1.250% Notes due 2029
 PG29B
 NYSE
1.800% Notes due 2029
 PG29A
 NYSE
6.250% GBP notes due January 2030
 PG30
 NYSE
0.350% Notes due 2030
 PG30C
 NYSE
0.230% Notes due 2031 PG31A
 NYSE
5.250% GBP notes due January 2033
 PG33
 NYSE
1.875% Notes due 2038
 PG38
 NYSE
0.900% Notes due 2041
 PG41
 NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On April 21, 2023, The Procter & Gamble Company (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its third quarter results and hosted a conference call related to those results. The Company is furnishing on Form 8-K a series of slides referenced in the conference call, which are also posted on the Company's website.
This 8-K is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01, "Regulation FD Disclosure."


ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number
Description
99.1
Informational Slides Provided by The Procter & Gamble Company dated April 21, 2023.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
BY: /s/ Sandra T. Lane
Sandra T. Lane
Assistant Secretary
April 21, 2023




INDEX TO EXHIBIT(S)
Exhibit Number
Description
99.1

Informational Slides Provided by The Procter & Gamble Company dated April 21, 2023.




Attachments

Disclaimer

Procter & Gamble Company published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
