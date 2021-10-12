Procter & Gamble : Regulation G Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Procter & Gamble Company Regulation G Reconciliation of Non-GAAPMeasures

In accordance with the SEC's Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non -GAAPmeasures used in Procter & Gamble's October 12, 2021 annual shareholders meeting, associated slides, and other materials and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure. We believe that these measures provide useful perspective on underlying business trends (i.e. trends excluding non-recurring or unusual items) and results and provide a supplemental measure of year-on-year results. The non-GAAP measures described below are used by Management in making operating decisions, allocating financial resources and for business strategy purposes. These measures may be useful to investors as they provide supplemental information about business performance and provide investors a view of our business results through the eyes of Management. Certain of these measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining their at -risk compensation. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered by the user in place of the related GAAP measure, but rather as supplemental information to our business results. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items or events being adjusted.

The measures provided are as follows:

Organic sales growth - page 3 Core EPS and currency-neutral Core EPS - page 4 Free cash flow productivity and Adjusted free cash flow productivity - page 5

Organic sales growth*:Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP measure of sales growth excluding the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, the impact from the July 1, 2018 adoption of new accounting standardsfor "Revenue from Contracts with Customers", and foreign exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis.

The Core earnings measures included in the following reconciliation tables refer to the equivalent GAAP measures adjusted as applicable for the following items:

The Company has historically had an ongoing level of restructuring activities. Such activities have resulted in ongoing annual restructuring related charges of approximately $250 - $500 million before tax. Since 2012, the Company has had a strategic productivity and cost savings initiative that resulted in incremental restructuring charges. The adjustment to Core earnings includes only the restructuring costs above what we believe are the normal recurring level of restructuring costs. In fiscal 2021 and onwards, the Company expects to incur restructuring costs within our historical ongoing level. Transitional Impact of U.S. Tax Act : In December 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "U.S. Tax Act"). This resulted in a net charge of $602 million for the fiscal year 2018. The adjustment to Core earnings only includes this transitional impact. It does not include the ongoing impacts of the lower U.S. statutory rate on the respective years' earnings.

: In December 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "U.S. Tax Act"). This resulted in a net charge of $602 million for the fiscal year 2018. The adjustment to Core earnings only includes this transitional impact. It does not include the ongoing impacts of the lower U.S. statutory rate on the respective years' earnings. Gain on Dissolution of the PGT Healthcare Partnership: The Company finalized the dissolution of our PGT Healthcare partnership, a venture between the Company and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd (Teva) in the OTC consumer healthcare business, in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The transaction wasaccounted for as a sale of the Teva portion of the PGT business; the Company recognized an after-tax gain on the dissolution of $353 million.

The Company finalized the dissolution of our PGT Healthcare partnership, a venture between the Company and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd (Teva) in the OTC consumer healthcare business, in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The transaction wasaccounted for as a sale of the Teva portion of the PGT business; the Company recognized an after-tax gain on the dissolution of $353 million. Shave Care Impairment : In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the company recognized a one-time,non-cash,after-tax charge of $8.0 billion ($8.3 billion before tax) to adjust the carrying values of the Shave Care reporting unit. This was comprised of a before and after-tax impairment charge of $6.8 billion related to goodwill and an after-tax impairment charge of $1.2 billion ($1.6 billion before tax) to reduce the carrying value of the Gillette indefinite-lived intangible assets.

: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the company recognized a one-time,non-cash,after-tax charge of $8.0 billion ($8.3 billion before tax) to adjust the carrying values of the Shave Care reporting unit. This was comprised of a before and after-tax impairment charge of $6.8 billion related to goodwill and an after-tax impairment charge of $1.2 billion ($1.6 billion before tax) to reduce the carrying value of the Gillette indefinite-lived intangible assets. Anti-dilutive Impacts: The Shave Care impairment charges caused certain equity instruments that are normally dilutive (and hence normally assumed converted or exercised for the purposes of determining diluted net earnings per share) to be anti-dilutive. Accordingly, for U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share, these instruments were not assumed to be concerted or exercised. Specifically, in the fourth quarter and total fiscal 2019, the weighted average outstanding preferred shares were not included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, none of our outstanding share-based equity awards were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. As a result of the non-GAAP Shave Care impairment adjustment, these instruments a re dilutive for non-GAAP earnings per share.

